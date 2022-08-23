ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

You can help name planets observed by the James Webb Telescope: Here’s how

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iadpq_0hRKVH8V00

(NEXSTAR) – The James Webb Space Telescope has the out-of-this-world honor of observing exoplanetary systems – those outside our solar system – but only we humans get the chance to name the systems.

Webb, the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope, left Earth in December and reached its lookout point 1 million miles away in January. After a lengthy process of aligning mirrors, ensuring the infrared detectors were cold enough to operate, and calibrating other instruments, Webb began peering into the depths of space.

Webb has shared images that went deeper into the cosmos than we’ve ever seen and recently captured a photo offering “a new view” of how a galaxy has changed over billions of years.

The $10 billion telescope isn’t done viewing the depths of space yet. NASA says Webb “has a packed schedule of science programs looking at all kinds of cosmic phenomena, like planets, stars, galaxies, black holes, and more.”

Among its targets are a handful of exoplanetary systems, which are planets that orbit stars that aren’t our sun.

Webb damaged by micrometeoroid hit, NASA report says

A new contest has been launched to name 20 of those exoplanets and their host star.

Earlier this month, the International Astronomical Union announced the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name some of the first exoplanets spotted by Webb. The IAU is responsible for a number of tasks surrounding the world of astronomy but you’re likely most familiar with one in particular – being the international authority for naming celestial bodies and features on them.

The NameExoWorlds contest invites people from around the world to team up for a chance to name the exoplanets discovered by Webb.

To participate, the IAU says you must first “create a team that brings together students and teachers, astronomy enthusiasts, amateur astronomers, and professional astronomers.” You’ll then want to select an exoworld system from this list and propose a name as a team for the exoplanet and star.

You shouldn’t name the system after yourself, your spouse, your pet, or anything else personal in your life. Instead, IAU says names “should be of things, or places of long-standing cultural, historical, or geographical significance, worthy of being assigned to a celestial object.” According to the naming rules , you’ll need two names – one for the exoplanet and one for the star it orbits.

Once you have the names, IAU says to hold an outreach event to educate others about exoplanets. You will then need to submit your proposed name and your outreach activity for evaluation.

Your proposal will go through a two-step process. A national panel will first select one proposal and two backup candidates from their country to be reviewed by the international final selection committee. The final committee will select the best candidates for each system based on the description and meaning behind the name and the outreach activity done by each team.

People react to NASA’s ‘haunting’ noises from a black hole

Teams have until November 11, 2022, to submit their proposals. Voting will be conducted from December until mid-March, with the final results announced on March 20, 2023. Full rules and details for the NameExoWorlds competition can be found here .

Images of Webb’s latest stunning discovery were released Monday. The photos, taken last month, capture unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs up feud with McConnell

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump revved up his feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over the weekend, just as Republican concerns are starting to grow about whether the party can flip the Senate red in November. In a Truth Social statement on Saturday, Trump criticized...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Washington Dc#Space Science#The James Webb Telescope#Iau
DC News Now

Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

No injuries after shots exchanged between MPD officer, armed man

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One man was in custody after an officer-involved shooting and subsequent cruiser crash in Southeast on Thursday evening. One officer is also on administrative leave. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News first reported the information regarding the events on the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast. Police responded to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
DC News Now

Man shot, killed in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch said it is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man that took place Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Minnesota Ave. SE around 9:35 p.m. Police found Chaquan Barbett, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. Barbett […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
DC News Now

2 injured in stabbing at Metro Center station

UPDATE 9:54 p.m. — Police confirmed that two people were injured in Tuesday’s stabbing on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station. The attack happened shortly after 3 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A woman also suffered a puncture wound. She is expected to survive. Police were still […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
DC News Now

Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt. Officers said Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, died at the scene of the shooting that took place on O Street NW around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Medics […]
DC News Now

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man injured after shooting in Sterling residence

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and injured in a Sterling residence on Tuesday. Police responded to W. Church Road near Holly Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They believe that the shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of W. Church Road. […]
STERLING, VA
DC News Now

Two men shot in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot. Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following […]
DC News Now

People displaced, pets dead after 3-alarm fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters from Frederick County and its surrounding areas worked for hours Wednesday into Thursday to get control of a fire that left eight people without homes and some of their pets dead. Frederick County Division of Fire/Rescue Services said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire on […]
DC News Now

USDA issues health alert for Perdue chicken tenders

WASHINGTON (WHNT) — A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free” over concerns of small pieces of plastic and blue dye, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. A recall was not issued for the product since it...
FOOD SAFETY
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy