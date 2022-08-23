ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM tells ministers to continue sanctions vs Russia, support Ukraine

 3 days ago
TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet ministers to continue diplomatic responses, including sanctions, against Russia, while backing Ukraine, by keeping close coordination with the Group of Seven nations, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work closely with G7 and international community following the prime minister's instructions and respond appropriately," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

The ministers did not discuss any new sanctions, he added.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

