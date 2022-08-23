Effective: 2022-08-25 19:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 730 PM MST. Target Area: Graham The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Arizona Gila River Near Gila River at Calva affecting Graham County. For the Upper Gila...including Gila River at Calva...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall several days ago. * WHERE...Gila River Near Gila River at Calva. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Low-lying riparian areas flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM MST Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon, then gradually lower below action stage by early Saturday morning. Elevated flows can be anticipated through early next week. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO