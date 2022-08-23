ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West End#Correctional Facility#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Beaumont Houston#The U S Marshals
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection

HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd...
cw39.com

$5,000 REWARD – Police searching for River Oaks ATM armed robbery suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. We need your help to identify the suspect(s) wanted after robbing an ATM technician at a bank parking lot near Downtown Houston on Aug. 12. If you recognize him, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477) w/info.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting

Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in...
DAYTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family

Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
fox26houston.com

FBI Houston searching for bank robbery suspect

HOUSTON - FBI Houston needs your help identifying a bank robbery suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on August 13. The suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank, located at 5801 S. Gessner Road, approached a teller, and handed her a note demanding cash. Officials said the suspect...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy