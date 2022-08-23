Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.

