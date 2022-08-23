Read full article on original website
Bird flu confirmed at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, killing hundreds of birds
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — More than 700 wild black vultures were found dead on the grounds of the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary as a result of the bird flu virus. As a result, many avian species, such as ostriches, emus, and parrots, in the park are also set to be euthanized soon, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they’re assessing and investigating the deaths of 700 hundred black vultures at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove. The state has confirmed that those deaths are related to an avian influenza outbreak, commonly known as bird flu.
