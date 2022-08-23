ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

WSB Radio

700 vultures found dead at Noah’s Ark Sanctuary due to bird flu outbreak

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they’re assessing and investigating the deaths of 700 hundred black vultures at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove. The state has confirmed that those deaths are related to an avian influenza outbreak, commonly known as bird flu.
henrycountytimes.com

Henry Animal Initiative to host TNR 101 class

Henry County Animal Initiative will host a Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) 101 class on Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 199 Turner Street in McDonough. Learn about feral cats and how you can help control overpopulation and disease in a humane way. They will also instruct participants on how to properly care for a feral cat colony.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions

Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta brewery gets tails wagging with puppy party

ATLANTA - There’s a nice, big dog-friendly patio at Atlanta’s Eventide Brewery, so it makes sense that the brewery would welcome National Dog Day with open arms…and paws!. Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing is hosting a party this Friday in honor of National Dog Day, using the event...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Walmart fire being investigated as arson

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A 4-alarm fire that caused significant damage at Peachtree City Walmart Wednesday night was likely intentionally set, officials tell FOX 5. Firefighters responded around 7:20 p.m. to a report of a fire at Walmart, located at 2717 Georgia Highway 54. Another alert was given to firefighters when the sprinklers went off in an attempt to begin to suppress the blaze.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities

GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair.  The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA

Community Policy