Fox11online.com
Back-to-School Store setting up Brown County students for success
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Back-to-school shopping is a big expense for some families in the Brown County area. The Service League of Green Bay recognizes that struggle. The group puts on a Back-to-School Store every August for students in need of basic supplies. Over 1,500 children in grades K-5 are...
Fox11online.com
Appleton schools to have two referendums in November, larger one for $129.8 million
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Voters in the Appleton school district will have two referendum questions on their ballots this November. The district will ask voters to approve $129.8 million for a new elementary school, additions to the high schools, science and math additions to the middle schools and updates to the elementary school buildings.
Fox11online.com
Bus companies prepare for the new school year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools kick off new year with optimism
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While some kids are back in class, most students will be back in school in one week. The Green Bay Area Public School District has a theme for the year: "Don't Stop Believing." The district put together a video and shared it with staff to hype...
Fox11online.com
Shawano superintendent, several school board members resign
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She's the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. "It'll be a good change. it'll move the district in the right direction, and I'm very respectful of...
Fox11online.com
Strive to Thrive Week hopes to bring inclusivity to Fox Cities
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A week of inclusive events is taking over the Fox Valley. Strive to Thrive Week, hosted by Imagine Fox Cities, features more than 20 activities to make the community feel at home. "When I first came to the Fox Valley, I was homeless," said Kala Lones, a...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Big Brothers Big Sisters, gospel music event are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. Last week, I encouraged you to share your Making A Difference stories and photos with me so that I could share them with others. It is so important for us to highlight the many positive and loving things that people are doing around Northeast Wisconsin. This inspires us and lifts our spirits.
Fox11online.com
Menominee Indian School District looks for ways to fight chronic absenteeism
KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is looking for ways to fight chronic absenteeism in the student population. It's an issue the district has been looking at for years but was highlighted further during the pandemic. Wednesday evening allowed parents the chance to listen to officials on why...
Fox11online.com
Port of Manitowoc receives Harbor Assistance grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state of Wisconsin continues its support for the port of Manitowoc. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the port. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre...
Fox11online.com
University and Baird to close next week in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection on Green Bay's east side is closing next week. The city's public works department says crews will be doing sewer work in the area of University Avenue and Baird Street. University Avenue will be closed between Irwin Avenue and Forest Street. Baird Street will...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College welcomes new students as student loan forgiveness remains hot topic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Thursday was move-in day at St. Norbert College. First-year students took over campus with moving boxes throughout the day. The big move in comes one day after President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan. "It's exciting to see all new people and see the...
Fox11online.com
Brown County eyes water research center as catalyst for Renard Island development
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is hoping Renard Island is selected as the site for a highly-coveted water research center, which is expected to attract local education groups and visitors from outside the region. The island was built in the late 1970s as a place to put toxic PCB...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc football team takes SS Badger ferry to game in Michigan
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Ships are living up to their name this week. The high school football team is taking a unique path to Friday night lights. Instead of riding a bus, it planned to board the S.S. Badger carferry for a trip across Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Manitowoc...
Fox11online.com
Menasha looking for improvement in rivalry game
MENASHA (WLUK) -- One game into the season and most coaches know more about their team now than a week ago. For Menasha's Jeramie Korth, he likes what he saw in a Week 1 win over Appleton East, where his team rushed for 296 yards in a 35-14 win, but he hopes his team can be better Friday at Neenah, which is coming off a 39-point win at De Pere.
Fox11online.com
Mountain bike skills park construction underway at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Construction continues Tuesday at a new mountain bike skills park at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay. Work began in late June, and organizers say the course will compliment the Baird Creek Greenway. With teamwork and purpose, the crew from Global Action Sports Solutions is working...
Fox11online.com
Week 2 Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 1 was fun and now we head into Week 2 of the high school football season. Like last week, Week 2 kicks off Thursday so with that in mind, let's look at this week's key games:. THURSDAY. Notre Dame (0-1) at #1 Bay Port (1-0):...
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute Fire Department says it's not soliciting donations over the phone
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department's Family Safety Day. The citizen said...
Fox11online.com
Lawton Standard Co. adds Minnesota company in expansion
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Minnesota company has joined a company in De Pere,. The Lawton Standard Co. recently added Northern Iron & Machine (NIM) of St. Paul as part of its expansion strategy. NIM produces and machines cast gray, ductile, and austempered iron castings up to 250 pounds. This...
Fox11online.com
Diamonds & Gold Celebrates Christine's Retirement with a Jewelry Sale
Christine Patton, the owner of Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue announced on Living with Amy that she is planning to retire. To celebrate her retirement, she has chosen tons of jewelry marked at 40% off! Watch for more details. Not to worry - Diamonds & Gold isn't going anywhere! The...
Fox11online.com
Brown County working on $27.2 million loan to expand high speed internet access
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has worked similar...
