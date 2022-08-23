ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Back-to-School Store setting up Brown County students for success

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Back-to-school shopping is a big expense for some families in the Brown County area. The Service League of Green Bay recognizes that struggle. The group puts on a Back-to-School Store every August for students in need of basic supplies. Over 1,500 children in grades K-5 are...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bus companies prepare for the new school year

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay schools kick off new year with optimism

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While some kids are back in class, most students will be back in school in one week. The Green Bay Area Public School District has a theme for the year: "Don't Stop Believing." The district put together a video and shared it with staff to hype...
GREEN BAY, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Education
Fox11online.com

Shawano superintendent, several school board members resign

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She's the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. "It'll be a good change. it'll move the district in the right direction, and I'm very respectful of...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Strive to Thrive Week hopes to bring inclusivity to Fox Cities

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A week of inclusive events is taking over the Fox Valley. Strive to Thrive Week, hosted by Imagine Fox Cities, features more than 20 activities to make the community feel at home. "When I first came to the Fox Valley, I was homeless," said Kala Lones, a...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Big Brothers Big Sisters, gospel music event are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. Last week, I encouraged you to share your Making A Difference stories and photos with me so that I could share them with others. It is so important for us to highlight the many positive and loving things that people are doing around Northeast Wisconsin. This inspires us and lifts our spirits.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee Indian School District looks for ways to fight chronic absenteeism

KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is looking for ways to fight chronic absenteeism in the student population. It's an issue the district has been looking at for years but was highlighted further during the pandemic. Wednesday evening allowed parents the chance to listen to officials on why...
KESHENA, WI
Person
Ron Dunlap
Fox11online.com

Port of Manitowoc receives Harbor Assistance grant

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state of Wisconsin continues its support for the port of Manitowoc. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the port. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

University and Baird to close next week in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection on Green Bay's east side is closing next week. The city's public works department says crews will be doing sewer work in the area of University Avenue and Baird Street. University Avenue will be closed between Irwin Avenue and Forest Street. Baird Street will...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Lincoln Elementary School#Badger Elementary
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc football team takes SS Badger ferry to game in Michigan

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Ships are living up to their name this week. The high school football team is taking a unique path to Friday night lights. Instead of riding a bus, it planned to board the S.S. Badger carferry for a trip across Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Menasha looking for improvement in rivalry game

MENASHA (WLUK) -- One game into the season and most coaches know more about their team now than a week ago. For Menasha's Jeramie Korth, he likes what he saw in a Week 1 win over Appleton East, where his team rushed for 296 yards in a 35-14 win, but he hopes his team can be better Friday at Neenah, which is coming off a 39-point win at De Pere.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Week 2 Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 1 was fun and now we head into Week 2 of the high school football season. Like last week, Week 2 kicks off Thursday so with that in mind, let's look at this week's key games:. THURSDAY. Notre Dame (0-1) at #1 Bay Port (1-0):...
DE PERE, WI
NewsBreak
Education
Fox11online.com

Lawton Standard Co. adds Minnesota company in expansion

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Minnesota company has joined a company in De Pere,. The Lawton Standard Co. recently added Northern Iron & Machine (NIM) of St. Paul as part of its expansion strategy. NIM produces and machines cast gray, ductile, and austempered iron castings up to 250 pounds. This...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Diamonds & Gold Celebrates Christine's Retirement with a Jewelry Sale

Christine Patton, the owner of Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue announced on Living with Amy that she is planning to retire. To celebrate her retirement, she has chosen tons of jewelry marked at 40% off! Watch for more details. Not to worry - Diamonds & Gold isn't going anywhere! The...
BELLEVUE, WI

