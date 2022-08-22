Red-hot Randy Arozarena leads way as Rays beat Angels

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena wipes off his uniform while crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels Monday at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Manager Kevin Cash has said repeatedly over the last few weeks — almost as if trying to speak it into existence — that getting Randy Arozarena hot for an extended period could make a huge difference for the Rays, as he has the ability to carry the team.

Cash seems to have gotten his wish.

Arozarena’s fifth-inning homer — his fifth in his last 12 games — Monday at Tropicana Field was the difference in a 2-1 victory over the Angels.

The win was the Rays’ eighth in their last 10 games, improving their record to 66-55 (matching their season-high mark of 11 games over .500) and giving them sole possession of the top American League wild-card spot, 1/2 game ahead of the idle Blue Jays and Mariners. The Rays also stayed eight games behind the East-leading Yankees.

The Angels dropped to 52-70, with a 25-41 mark since firing manager Joe Maddon, formerly with the Rays and Cubs, on June 7.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Harold Ramirez started the rally by getting a hit, as he has in each of his six games since returning from the injured list. Yu Chang, starting ahead of Brandon Lowe at second base against Angels lefty Tucker Davidson, followed with a single.

Francisco Mejia grounded into a double play, but David Peralta, the lone left-handed swinger in the Rays lineup, singled to center to get in the run.

The Angels tied it the fifth, rapping three singles off Rays starter Jeffrey Springs (none hit overly hard, with exit velocities of 54, 80 and 74 mph). But the hits, by ex-Ray Andrew Velazquez, David Fletcher and Mike Trout, got in a run.

The Rays came right back to retake the lead. Arozarena, who ran into an out on an interference call in the first inning, homered with one out in the fifth.

Arozarena has hit five homers in his last 12 games, after none in the previous 16, and extended his team-leading total to 17. Eight of his last 12 hits have been for extra bases, and his 17 August RBIs going into play Monday matched the most in the American League.

The Angels threatened in the sixth, when Springs walked Taylor Ward to start the inning and Kurt Suzuki with two outs. Cash went to reliever Jalen Beeks. The Angels countered with Shohei Ohtani, who got a rare day out of the lineup to pinch hit. Beeks won, striking out Ohtani.

The Rays also played some dazzling defense, with shortstop Taylor Walls making back-to-back highlight-worthy plays in the third.

