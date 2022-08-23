ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu continues to roll in LLWS with win over Texas

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago

Honolulu Little League continued to show its firepower at the 2022 Little League World Series, improving to 3-0 with a 6-0 victory over Pearland Little League of Texas on Monday.

Honolulu advances to face Tennessee’s Nolensville Little League on Wednesday at 9 a.m. HST.

Honolulu, which also threw a no-hitter as a team against New York on Friday, continued to play sterling defense with no errors committed.

On Monday, Honolulu barely missed out on its second consecutive no-hitter as a pitching staff. Starter Cohen Sakamoto was sharp in his four innings, striking out seven with two walks and no hits. Jonnovyn Sniffen maintained the no-hitter with a strikeout and a walk in 0.2 innings, while ace Jaron Lancaster recorded the final four outs but gave up a hit to Kaiden Shelton to begin the top of the sixth.

At the plate, Lancaster blasted a two-run home run as well as a triple, while Daly Watson also hit a homer.

The winner of Wednesday’s game between Hawaii and Tennessee, which airs on ESPN, advances to Saturday’s United States bracket championship game.

