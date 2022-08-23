ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple-A Starter Assad to Make Cubs Debut Tuesday

By Payton Havermann
 3 days ago

Iowa Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad will make his MLB debut in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With rumors swirling about who the Chicago Cubs could potentially send to the mound during their upcoming five-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced that Triple-A starter Javier Assad would make his MLB debut as the game one starter in Tuesday's doubleheader. Adrian Sampson will start game two.

Assad has had a bounce-back season, improving his ERA in Double-A Tennessee from 5.32 in 2021 to 2.51 in 2022 before being promoted to Triple-A Iowa. The 25-year-old has kept it up with the Iowa Cubs, holding an ERA of 2.95 through his first eight appearances in Iowa.

Assad was signed as an international free agent out of Mexico all the way back in 2015 and was once seen as a top prospect in the organization. The righty has six pitches at his disposal , helping to aid in what has been a career year in the organization.

A promotion for the pitcher has felt more and more likely as the season has gone on. Assad has been as consistent a pitcher as any in the organization and with him being Rule 5 Draft eligible, it makes sense for the Cubs to get a look at the righty and see if he's worth protecting on the 40-man roster.

The first game of the doubleheader is at 1:20 p.m. CST, Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Assad will face Adam Wainwright. The second game will start at 7:05 p.m CST.

