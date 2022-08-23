Read full article on original website
Breaking news: Nuru sentenced to prison
Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government. In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City. Nuru pleaded...
KTVU FOX 2
Former San Francisco Public Works head Mohammed Nuru to be sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO - The former head of San Francisco's Public Works Department is scheduled on Thursday to be sentenced in federal court. Mohammed Nuru resigned in 2020 after the FBI accused him of a scheme, involving bribes and kickbacks on city contracts. Nuru faces up to 20 years in prison...
KTVU FOX 2
Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate who referred to journalist as NAZI, denies voter fraud allegations
SAN FRANCISCO - A candidate for San Francisco supervisor who referred to a Jewish journalist as a "NAZI," spoke out Wednesday evening, disputing allegations of voter fraud. Leanna Louie is both under fire and under investigation. With her attorney present, she spoke with KTVU in a one-on-one interview at her...
Candidate for San Francisco supervisor under investigation denies fraud allegations
Leanna Louie is running for #SF supervisor representing the #SunsetDistrict. She's under investigation and under fire for allegations of voter fraud and questions about whether she lives in the district she's running to represent. Louie says she has done nothing wrong and has proof.
Ransomware risk warning for Bay Area businesses
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An uptick in ransomware attacks in the Bay Area has local FBI and cyber security officials sounding the alarm. Ransomware in general has been running rampant. Bay Area businesses are advised to beware of Zepplin ransomware. According to the FBI San Francisco and Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency, or […]
One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide
VALLEJO, Calif. - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said. A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results...
DA finds San Jose cops who fatally shot auto-theft suspect acted lawfully
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After an investigation into a deadly police shooting involving a carjacking suspect in San Jose, the district attorney's office found that officers used lawful force when they discharged their weapons. In a 41-page report by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors concluded that officers'...
kalw.org
Far-right militia member sentenced to 10 years in prison
Authorities said Robert Blancas, 35, from the Bay Area, is a member of the "Grizzly Scouts," a militia group loosely connected to the so-called "boogaloo" militias, which are anti-law enforcement and anti-government extremists. On May 29, 2020, a two federal protective security officers at the Oakland federal building were shot...
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pair accused of robbing, carjacking cannabis delivery drivers in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore last week, according to police. Zulfiqar Khan, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the thefts that took place on Aug. 17 and last Friday, police said. Two...
KTVU FOX 2
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins makes decision on how to handle one of Chesa Boudin's biggest policies
Boudin's office prohibited cash bail entirely in 2020.
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services
San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
