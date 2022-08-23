ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Food Beast

Krispy Kreme Celebrates National Dog Day With Limited-Time Doggie Doughnuts

This year, in honor of National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, celebrate your pup with a tasty pastry. For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme will be releasing Doggie Doughnuts in the U.S. Starting August 26th, and available through the weekend, show your little sidekick some love with six...
PETS
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Attempt to Steal Pizza While Dad Isn't Looking Is Cracking People Up

No one can resist the delicious smell of pizza. Once you get that scent stuck in your nose, you crave it til the end of time. And nothing will suffice until you get a slice. That's no different for our four-legged friends who have a better sense of smell than we do. Plus, they're always wanting foods they can't have. It's no wonder this one dog tried to capitalize on his pizza opportunity.
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
Whiskey Riff

Hunter Tries To Load Quad On Top Of Moose In Truck Bed, Smashes Out Rear Window

This is the reality of hunting. It’s rough, dirty and can be hard on just about everything you own. Getting out there is an adventure and almost rarely goes as you planned. Shooting a moose is a big job, but it is very worth it. Moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds and have some of the most sought-after wild game meat out there. Shooting one moose can provide you, family and friends meat for a long while, tasty meat at that.
Outsider.com

Fearless Hunting Dog Scares off Giant Grizzly Bear

Dogs are great for many things: companionship, loyalty, and memories. However, in some cases, they can be terrific protectors. In this viral clip, an incredibly brave hunting dog scares off a giant grizzly bear in an open pasture. The clip starts the huge bear walks up. The dog rolls around...
Outsider.com

Black Bear Caught on Trail Cam Walking on Its Hind Legs Like a Human: VIDEO

Nature is always full of surprises. The great outdoors will likely always contain a mystery or two, just look at the humble black bear. These creatures are dangerous but funny. Apex predators but also playful. And, they have given humans plenty to laugh about and lots to worry about as well. It’s just the contradictory nature of the animal that makes it so great.
Mashed

Friends Fans Can Now Drink Their Very Own Central Perk Coffee

If you've ever watched the hit sitcom "Friends," you'll probably remember Central Perk – the coffee house that served as a meeting place of sorts for the six main characters. The show and the shop are both so well known that a Central Perk pop-up shop appeared in New York City for the show's 20th anniversary, per E! News. The event was titled "The One With the Free Coffee," which pays homage to the style in which each "Friends" episode is named. Even though the final episode of "Friends" aired in 2004 (per History), NBC still sells Central Perk mugs that make fans feel like they're at the famed coffee house themselves.
Food Beast

Boba Will Be Popping Up On Jamba Menus

Boba lovers have another option to get their fix, since Jamba will be introducing boba to its menus nationwide. Starting September 6, customers will be able to add boba to any order with Jamba's two all-new boba varieties. Fans can choose from extra bursts of flavor from Jamba's Strawberry Bursting...
