kezi.com
High school students to help construct temporary shelters for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Help is on the way for those struggling with housing in Lane County, and Lane Community College is playing a big role. Multiple temporary shelters will be built over the next year for people in need. It's all part of the Lane County Constructing a Brighter Future project. It includes help from the Lane Education Services District, Lane Community College and Lane Workforce Partnership.
KCBY
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
klcc.org
Eugene’s DMV will close for one week and will re-open in new office
The Eugene DMV will close its doors for one week, starting Aug. 29. The temporary shutdown will allow the agency to move from its current, temporary location inside Valley River Center to a standalone building on the northwest side of the mall. The address of the new building is 499 Valley River Center.
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
kezi.com
207 Oregonians died while homeless during first half of 2022, OHA says
EUGENE, Ore. - According to a recently released OHA report, more than 200 people in Oregon died while they were experiencing homelessness during the first six months of 2022. 31 of the people who died lived in Lane County. The report comes after a new law went into effect at...
kezi.com
Corvallis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Park to receive upgrades
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 59th anniversary of the March on Washington is this Sunday, August 28 -- and the city of Corvallis is transforming their very own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A video rendering of the city’s plans for MLK Park shows improved walking paths, expanded gardens and...
kezi.com
Part of Boulder Creek Wilderness closed for firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua National Forest has announced that the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness has been closed to help firefighters focus on combating wildfires in the area. Officials say the closure affects the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area and forest roads adjacent to...
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
kezi.com
Benton County departments relocating to centralized facility
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Five different departments of the Benton County government will be moving from locations across Corvallis to a single building starting on August 24. The Benton County government says the IT Department, Community Development Department, Financial Services Department, Human Resources Department, and Environmental Health Department will all be relocating to the Kalapuya Building at 4500 southwest Research Way in Corvallis. The moves will begin August 24 with the IT Department, and will go all the way through October 10 with the Human Resources and Environmental Health Departments.
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
kqennewsradio.com
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
KVAL
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
philomathnews.com
Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries
A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police asking the public's help to find robbery suspect who fired shot in business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are asking for the public's help to locate a robbery suspect who fired a shot inside the business. At 7:31 a.m. on Thursday, Eugene Police units were dispatched to a robbery with a gun at Sandy’s Deli, 4925 Barger Avenue. The suspect was...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR THE HIGHWAY 22E WESTBOUND ON-RAMP AND GOLF CLUB ROAD SOUTHEAST IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E Westbound on-ramp and Golf Club Road Southeast. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated...
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
kezi.com
Deputies working to contact suspect after alleged shooting
VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to make contact with a male who reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say her condition is currently unknown.
extension.org
Caterpillar infestation #807663
I have over a hundred of small brown caterpillars on my back porch at night. Lately, the crows have been hanging out in the grass in my backyard during the day. What do you think I am dealing with here?. Lane County Oregon. Expert Response. Hello Mike,. Thanks for reaching...
