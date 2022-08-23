Read full article on original website
Black Hills Hoping To Turn Around Fortunes In Baldwin’s Second Season
TUMWATER — If there is to be a Black Hills football rebuild this coming season, it will begin with a simple truth out of the mouth of second-year coach Garrett Baldwin:. “There is no rule that says if you go 1-8, you’re going to lose again the next year.”
Chronicle
Next Generation Takes Over For Onalaska
The Loggers over at Onalaska refuse to use that word that starts with a Y and rhymes with “rung.”. But if others use it for them, well, that just helps grow the ever-present chip on their collective shoulder. “Everybody in the league is going to count us out, and...
Chronicle
Thunderbirds Will Have to Reload to Return to Familiar Heights
TUMWATER — A fair few minds in the Washington high school football scene certainly expect Tumwater to have a down year, and coach Bill Beattie has his own sort of proof. “Teams that typically wouldn’t play us wanted to play us this year,” he said with a laugh.
UW Coaches' Job Was To Reveal QB Starter, Keep Others from Leaving
Choosing the No. 1 guy was a most delicate chore for DeBoer's staff.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Rabid bats discovered in Thurston County
Bats have been found in people’s bedrooms in Thurston County, with one infected with rabies. The health department says it’s the first rabid bat in Thurston County this year. Three people have reported waking up to find bats in their rooms recently. After similar reports in King County...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Janet Russell: 1938-2022
Janet M. Russell, 84, a lifelong resident of Rochester, Washington, died Aug. 6, 2022, at her home. She was born April 19, 1938, in Centralia, Washington. She married John E. Russell in 1956, and the couple remained in Rochester, raising four sons. Janet loved watching her sons and grandchildren participate in their activities, particularly baseball and basketball. She would say, “Little League Baseball was a great time in their lives.”
insideradio.com
‘Brock & Salk’ Back In Mornings At KIRO-AM Seattle.
The “Brock & Salk” show returns to mornings on Bonneville’s “Seattle Sports” KIRO (710) three years after pivoting to a weekly podcast. The duo, Mike Salk and Brock Huard, teamed up for mornings on the station for ten years, from September 2009 to September 2019. The show will make its full return to the lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
987thebull.com
Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair
Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday
SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
KING-5
Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle
SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes. "This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery,...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 25, 2022
• JESSE R. HUGHES, 32, Toledo, died Aug. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CLAUDIA G. VOYLES, 72, Winlock, died Aug. 20 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
secretseattle.co
Popular Super Six Restaurant Closing To Make Room For Marination
News of the Columbia City Super Six restaurant closing was delivered with a silver lining. Chances are good that if you’ve ever spent a day in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, you’ve enjoyed the Hawaiian comfort food at Super Six. Unfortunately, Super Six announced this week that they are closing. The last day you can eat at Super Six will be Friday, August 26. The good news, however, is that something equally yummy is coming in its place.
thejoltnews.com
Out-of-control man faces felony charge after multiple alleged infractions in Lacey
A man was charged with a felony after allegedly spitting in the face of an officer who arrested him on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Eijah Francis Cornell, 40, was charged with third-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 16. Cornell listed his address as “Transient” in Tumwater.
q13fox.com
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world. Washington State University ranks among the top 300 universities.
Chronicle
The Evergreen State College Offering Cash to 100 Former Students to Complete Degrees
The Evergreen State College in Olympia is offering cash to 100 former students who started their degrees at the four-year public liberal arts college but did not complete them. The first 100 returning students will receive a $750.00 scholarship to help them with continuing their education at either of the...
southsoundmag.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ Features Recipe by Local 15-Year-Old Pitmaster
Evan Wiederspohn was just 15 years old when he won the “Put it On The Menu” challenge at Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition in Everett last year. His winning “Mac Pull-Aparts" hits menus this week at Famous Dave’s locations in Tukwila and Tacoma. “I worked...
Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
