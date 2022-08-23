ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Chronicle

Next Generation Takes Over For Onalaska

The Loggers over at Onalaska refuse to use that word that starts with a Y and rhymes with “rung.”. But if others use it for them, well, that just helps grow the ever-present chip on their collective shoulder. “Everybody in the league is going to count us out, and...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Thunderbirds Will Have to Reload to Return to Familiar Heights

TUMWATER — A fair few minds in the Washington high school football scene certainly expect Tumwater to have a down year, and coach Bill Beattie has his own sort of proof. “Teams that typically wouldn’t play us wanted to play us this year,” he said with a laugh.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Janet Russell: 1938-2022

Janet M. Russell, 84, a lifelong resident of Rochester, Washington, died Aug. 6, 2022, at her home. She was born April 19, 1938, in Centralia, Washington. She married John E. Russell in 1956, and the couple remained in Rochester, raising four sons. Janet loved watching her sons and grandchildren participate in their activities, particularly baseball and basketball. She would say, “Little League Baseball was a great time in their lives.”
ROCHESTER, WA
insideradio.com

'Brock & Salk' Back In Mornings At KIRO-AM Seattle.

The “Brock & Salk” show returns to mornings on Bonneville’s “Seattle Sports” KIRO (710) three years after pivoting to a weekly podcast. The duo, Mike Salk and Brock Huard, teamed up for mornings on the station for ten years, from September 2009 to September 2019. The show will make its full return to the lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022

If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
SEATTLE, WA
987thebull.com

Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair

Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday

SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle

SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes. "This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery,...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 25, 2022

• JESSE R. HUGHES, 32, Toledo, died Aug. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CLAUDIA G. VOYLES, 72, Winlock, died Aug. 20 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
TOLEDO, WA
secretseattle.co

Popular Super Six Restaurant Closing To Make Room For Marination

News of the Columbia City Super Six restaurant closing was delivered with a silver lining. Chances are good that if you’ve ever spent a day in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, you’ve enjoyed the Hawaiian comfort food at Super Six. Unfortunately, Super Six announced this week that they are closing. The last day you can eat at Super Six will be Friday, August 26. The good news, however, is that something equally yummy is coming in its place.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Out-of-control man faces felony charge after multiple alleged infractions in Lacey

A man was charged with a felony after allegedly spitting in the face of an officer who arrested him on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Eijah Francis Cornell, 40, was charged with third-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 16. Cornell listed his address as “Transient” in Tumwater.
southsoundmag.com

Famous Dave's BBQ Features Recipe by Local 15-Year-Old Pitmaster

Evan Wiederspohn was just 15 years old when he won the “Put it On The Menu” challenge at Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition in Everett last year. His winning “Mac Pull-Aparts" hits menus this week at Famous Dave’s locations in Tukwila and Tacoma. “I worked...
TUKWILA, WA
franchising.com

Shaquille O'Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton

August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
KING 5

SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

