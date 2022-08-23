Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington family affected by childhood cancer shares impact of bone marrow transplants
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington couple said bone marrow transplants saved their son's life, ad they want others to know they can help save more lives. Seth Walsh, now 7 years old, had just turned 4 when he was diagnosed with leukemia on Dec. 26, 2018. His mother, Michelle Walsh, said she took Seth to the doctor for what was believed to just be a rash. Instead, the visit ended with Seth being rushed to Norton Children's Hospital.
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
All 15 beagle puppies taken in by Kentucky Humane Society find forever homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember all those thousands of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility? And how some of them were taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society?. Well, good news: All of the puppies have found homes. Four thousand beagles were rescued from a research facility in...
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
Kentucky Humane Society taking in dogs, cats from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and cats from shelters in eastern Kentucky. The move is meant to help make room at those shelters for more animals that need to reunite with their families after the flood. On Thursday, 72 new animals were taken...
'They are the biggest blessing' | LMPD Foundation providing backup for officer, family in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it's a sick child or the loss of a spouse, sometimes Louisville Metro Police need a different kind of backup. Detective Michelle Rusch works in LMPD's Special Victims Unit. "It makes me go home and hug my children even tighter at night," Rusch said. "So,...
Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly 33 years and saving thousands of lives, the former head of the congenital heart surgery program at Norton Children’s Hospital is retiring. Dr. Erle Austin is a very important person in thousands of families’ lives. “He’s amazing,” said Kindra Edwards, who was...
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
'I'm not coming back here'; McDonald's customers react to seeing kids behind counter in Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers spoke out Wednesday after witnessing kids behind the counter at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant. Nathan Pitts and his girlfriend, Annette Cardwell, said they go to the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard often. However, they said Sunday night was their first time seeing underage kids inside. "It...
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Dare To Care food bank gives away groceries amid food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dare To Care food bank gave away groceries Tuesday morning to anyone in need. The drive-thru event was held at its warehouse at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway in west Louisville. It kicked off Hunger Action Month, which happens in September. More than 200 food banks nationwide will be raising awareness about food insecurity.
Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
Pepper spray hits students, staff during fight at Western High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students and staff at Western High School were hit with pepper spray when a fight broke out between two students Thursday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to parents by Principal Michael Kelly, the fight broke out between two students in a hallway around lunch time.
Dare To Care kicks off Hunger Action Month with drive-thru mobile pantry
The drive-thru mobile pantry is one of several events for Dare to Care’s Hunger Action Month.
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
