Louisville, KY

Mt. Washington family affected by childhood cancer shares impact of bone marrow transplants

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington couple said bone marrow transplants saved their son's life, ad they want others to know they can help save more lives. Seth Walsh, now 7 years old, had just turned 4 when he was diagnosed with leukemia on Dec. 26, 2018. His mother, Michelle Walsh, said she took Seth to the doctor for what was believed to just be a rash. Instead, the visit ended with Seth being rushed to Norton Children's Hospital.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Organ Donors#Organ Transplant#Organ Donation#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Disease#Charity
Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly 33 years and saving thousands of lives, the former head of the congenital heart surgery program at Norton Children’s Hospital is retiring. Dr. Erle Austin is a very important person in thousands of families’ lives. “He’s amazing,” said Kindra Edwards, who was...
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dare To Care food bank gives away groceries amid food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dare To Care food bank gave away groceries Tuesday morning to anyone in need. The drive-thru event was held at its warehouse at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway in west Louisville. It kicked off Hunger Action Month, which happens in September. More than 200 food banks nationwide will be raising awareness about food insecurity.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
RADCLIFF, KY
Pepper spray hits students, staff during fight at Western High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students and staff at Western High School were hit with pepper spray when a fight broke out between two students Thursday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to parents by Principal Michael Kelly, the fight broke out between two students in a hallway around lunch time.
SHIVELY, KY

