Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Office incident report log (8/24/22–8/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news

Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
oilcity.news

Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
oilcity.news

Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time

CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
oilcity.news

Natrona schools short ~115 personnel two weeks away from start of classes

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has roughly 115 full- and part-time positions it has yet to fill ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 start of the fall semester. Difficulty filling certain positions is not unique to NCSD, Superintendent Mike Jennings told the Board of Trustees during its meeting on Monday. The district has roughly 2,200 total employees and Jennings said that despite some positions remaining unfilled, NCSD is “not in a crisis situation like many school districts are across the country.”
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news

Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open

CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
oilcity.news

Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

