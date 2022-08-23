Read full article on original website
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/17/22–8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
With summer’s end approaching, Natrona Schools issue back-to-school safety reminders
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer break is drawing to a close for Natrona County School District students, who will return to classes on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With the new school year approaching, NCSD and law enforcement agencies in the area are asking people to drive safely and follow other back-to-school safety measures.
Natrona County Office incident report log (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Advance Casper invites City of Casper to join Sustainable Solutions DC contract to help find grant opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Advance Casper presented the Casper City Council with the option for the City of Casper to join onto a contract with Washington, D.C.–based Sustainable Strategies DC to help find and secure grant funding opportunities. Sustainable Strategies already works with Advance Casper, Natrona County,...
Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
Casper City Council accepting applications from candidates to fill vacant seats through Aug. 31
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is accepting applications from candidates interested in temporarily filling seats vacated by Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson are resigning because they are moving to new residences outside of the wards that they represented. Applications from...
Plans expand: WYO Complex looking to build new $31M indoor sports facility in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, people with the nonprofit organization WYO Complex updated the City Council on plans to construct a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center. While initially envisioned as a two-court facility, Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex said the project scope has grown to...
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College
CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time
CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
Natrona schools short ~115 personnel two weeks away from start of classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has roughly 115 full- and part-time positions it has yet to fill ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 start of the fall semester. Difficulty filling certain positions is not unique to NCSD, Superintendent Mike Jennings told the Board of Trustees during its meeting on Monday. The district has roughly 2,200 total employees and Jennings said that despite some positions remaining unfilled, NCSD is “not in a crisis situation like many school districts are across the country.”
Natrona Collective Health Trust offering nonprofits grants of up to $100K per year
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona Collective Health Trust announced that its fall grant cycle is open, with multi-year grants of $20,000–$100,000 per year available to provide general operating support to nonprofits. The new trust received about $244 million related to the sale of the Wyoming Medical...
City selects Mountain West for $1.01M project as fiber-optic race speeds up in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated agreement with a staff proposal to work with Mountain West Technologies to provide fiber internet cabling to 17 city facilities. While the proposed $1,013,618 agreement awaits formal approval during a regular City Council meeting, the offer Mountain West provided...
Vice Mayor Freel to leave council at end of August due to move out of the city
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Vice Mayor Steve Freel will be vacating his Ward III seat on the Casper City Council at the end of August. Freel made the announcement at the regular Visit Casper meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Freel told Oil City he is following through on an opportunity...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Sheriff’s office recommends two counts of first-degree murder for suspect in Natrona County double homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have obtained enough information to recommend two counts of first-degree murder for 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young in connection to a double homicide in Natrona County, the agency said Thursday. The investigation began late Aug. 9 when investigators found...
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
