McMaster and sponsors celebrate law giving state employees up to 6 weeks paid parental leave
COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster celebrated a new law providing state employees up to six weeks of paid parental leave while its sponsors promised to push for more next year. "This is a great step forward," McMaster said Aug. 25 at the Statehouse, surrounded by advocates who helped get the legislation to his desk.
Letters: SC section of Interstate 95 is an embarrassing mess
Two friends recently traveled to Florida for separate vacations on different days. Both had the same complaint. The I-95 corridor through South Carolina is an embarrassment to the state and its residents. This is not a new complaint and it’s not the only road that has spurred complaints. Whether...
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
Commentary: Fix the money, fix the problems. It's time for a Plan B.
In March 2020, the S.C. Blockchain Conference was forced to shut down just two days before our first scheduled event, but on Oct. 5-7, we will finally welcome some of the foremost luminaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain industry to Charleston and showcase emerging tech businesses in our state. Why...
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
SC sees 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus Aug. 14-20. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.2 percent. Percent positive: 21.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.9 percent of...
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
