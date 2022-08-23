ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post and Courier

Letters: SC section of Interstate 95 is an embarrassing mess

Two friends recently traveled to Florida for separate vacations on different days. Both had the same complaint. The I-95 corridor through South Carolina is an embarrassment to the state and its residents. This is not a new complaint and it’s not the only road that has spurred complaints. Whether...
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Fix the money, fix the problems. It's time for a Plan B.

In March 2020, the S.C. Blockchain Conference was forced to shut down just two days before our first scheduled event, but on Oct. 5-7, we will finally welcome some of the foremost luminaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain industry to Charleston and showcase emerging tech businesses in our state. Why...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC sees 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus Aug. 14-20. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.2 percent. Percent positive: 21.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.9 percent of...
