Faith News/August
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Worship Services. Antioch...
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
S'ville/Dorchester Chamber backs penny tax
With the upcoming penny referendum to help add and revamp roads about two months away, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce has announced its support for the measure in Dorchester County. "The penny tax is the only funding mechanism that we have to build and improve roads around Dorchester County,"...
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485
Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
Concert countdown: Get ready for these 10 September shows in Charleston
Get geared up for a fantastic fall lineup of live music in Charleston. But before that, don't miss out on these end-of-summer shows. Mark your calendars and snag your tickets now for these concerts happening throughout the month of September. Here are 10 highlights. Sam Hunt. 7 p.m. Sept. 2...
Sale of 118 W. Richardson Avenue pending Town Council action
One-eighteen W. Richardson Avenue, a commercial property located in the heart of Downtown Summerville, is up for sale. The property, most recently occupied by Century 21 Properties Plus, is owned by the Town of Summerville which is considering a pending offer. The sale price is stated at $950,000. In an...
Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers
Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
Charleston municipal courtroom named in honor of 102-year-old Judge Richard Fields
The only disagreement expressed at the event dedicating the municipal courtroom at 180 Lockwood Blvd. to Richard E. Fields was over the year of his birth. Was it 1920, as written on the new plaque, or 1919, as Fields claims. It was a challenge to find solid evidence of the...
Buy Buy Baby opens SC's 2nd store in North Charleston
A big-box store catering to the youngest and newest residents of the Charleston region is now welcoming customers in North Charleston. Buy Buy Baby opened Aug. 24 in a 28,200-square-foot space in the Target-anchored North Rivers Towne Center at 7250 Rivers Ave. The store offers all things baby-related, including registry,...
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve
LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
MONCKS CORNER — More than a decade later, Superintendent Deon Jackson still remembers the feeling he had when he was named principal of the yet-to-be-built Cane Bay Middle School. It was early summer in 2011. Jackson was still 10 years away from becoming the first African American superintendent in...
Charleston County's affordable housing plan for 995 Morrison Drive inches forward
A divided Charleston County Council is slowly moving ahead with plans to develop affordable housing in a rapidly gentrifying part of the Charleston peninsula on a property that could be worth $30 million if it were sold. The county bought the 995 Morrison Drive property for $1.45 million in 1996...
Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding
One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
Horry County Animal Care Center receives 170+ intakes so far this month
CONWAY — Three Horry County Police investigations this month have led to more than 170 animals arriving at the Horry Animal Care Center, causing the shelter to exceed its capacity. The latest investigation, which took place Aug. 19, led to the seizure of 46 dogs. The shelter temporarily closed...
