Big Island police are investigating following an early Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, incident in Hilo that left one man dead. At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Pūʻainakō Street extension near the 3 mile-marker to a report of a man that was reportedly struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck at that location to secure his cargo. The delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO