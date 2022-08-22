Read full article on original website
Related
latechsports.com
LA Tech Splits Day One Action at Big Orange Bash
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Louisiana Tech volleyball team got its 2022 season underway on Friday, falling 3-1 to Austin Peay before bouncing back to defeat Presbyterian 3-1 on day one of the Big Orange Bash at Jervey Gym. After trailing by seven in the first set of the opening...
latechsports.com
Cedefors, Tech Break Through in Defensive Battle for Win
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech soccer broke a scoreless tie in the 69th minute to defeat Abilene Christian 1-0 inside Robert Mack Caruthers Field Friday night. In another humid, rainy home match, LA Tech (2-1-0) and Abilene Christian (1-2-0) played to a stalemate through 45 minutes of action with the two sides combining for only three shots on goal.
latechsports.com
Preview: LA Tech at Big Orange Bash
RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech Volleyball team gets the 2022 season underway this weekend as they face off against Austin Peay, Presbyterian and host Clemson inside Jervey Gym at the Big Orange Bash. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION (Clemson, S.C.) Match 1: LA Tech vs. Austin Peay. Date/Time: Friday, Aug. 26 |...
latechsports.com
Preview: LA Tech vs. Abilene Christian
RUSTON, La. –Louisiana Tech Soccer continues its four-game season-opening home stand inside Robert Mack Caruthers Field this Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. with a matchup against Abilene Christian. MATCH INFORMATION. Date/Time: Friday, Aug. 26 | 7 p.m. Location: Robert Mack Caruthers Field (Ruston, La.) Tickets: LATechSports.com/Tickets. Live Stats:...
Comments / 0