Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Popular discount grocery store set to open another location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Related
wfxl.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in giving information to locate a missing woman. 51-year-old Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen May 26, at approximately 11 p.m., near WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. She was reported missing by family on May 27 when they had not heard from her.
Two car theft attempts using trending method failed, says Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Across the country, there is trending car theft method that works on Kia vehicles made in 2011 and later and Hyundai vehicles made in 2015 or later. Thieves are able to start the cars with tools other than car keys. Fortunately, there have only been two attempts to use this method in […]
Police: Missing 70-year-old man found in good health
UPDATE 08/23/2022 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say John Dorsey has been located in good health ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies searching for fake cop who stopped woman along Hwy. 280 in east Alabama
SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber along Hwy 280. in Salem on Wednesday. Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported to investigators the man sped away with her documents when he […]
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
WTVM
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop. According to Chief Investigator Jimmy Taylor, a male in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with lights in the grill and in the dash of his vehicle pulled over a woman and asked her for her license and registration on Wednesday, August 24.
Reward offered for 52-year-old Ga. woman not seen since May
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — It’s been almost four months since anyone has seen a Troup County woman. Michelle Dunlap Smith, a 52-year-old Black female was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on May 26. Her family said they did not hear from her after she left the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect in a theft of property incident that happened on August 9 at a Target, authorities say. According to police, the store’s surveillance video showed the victim leaving a shopping cart with their wallet and other items unattended while using the dressing room at about 2 p.m.
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located
UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus police chief and sheriff sparred over jail operations before July standoff, emails show
The city police department and county sheriff’s office disagreed over crime suppression details before the July 16 dispute that sparked a standoff between officers and deputies at the Muscogee County Jail. Correspondence the Ledger-Enquirer obtained through an open records request included emails between Sheriff Greg Countryman and Police Chief...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
MORROW, Ga. (AP) – A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June […]
Heard County residential fire leaves one dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man. On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
Harris County man accused in 2021 murder appears in Superior Court
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute. Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the […]
WTVM
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools were placed on a temporary lockdown following an alleged threat, officials say. MCSD’s Director of Communications, Kimberly Wright, confirmed that administrators immediately placed Marshall Success Center on a secured perimeter due to how close the suspected threat was to the school. In addition,...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. morgue & autopsy results back to normal following overcrowding
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is an update on a story we first brought you back in July: The delay in autopsy results seems to be working itself out as crime in the Fountain City remains steady. Just last month we reported the Muscogee County Morgue, which can hold 8...
wrbl.com
Family still searching for missing Meriwether County mother
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – One Meriwether County family is still searching for answers a year after a loved one’s disappearance. 27-year-old, Olivia Fowler, disappeared while walking on Pebblebrook Rd. in Meriwether County, a year ago, leaving behind three young children. Since then, her loved ones have organized several events hoping to raise money and awareness in her honor.
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man crashes into Opelika High School track building while trying to evade traffic stop
The track building at Opelika High School, which houses the concession stands and bathrooms, was damaged over the weekend when a car hit it while fleeing from the police. Marqures Foreman was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer. According to a report from Opelika Police Department,...
Comments / 2