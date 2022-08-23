ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wfxl.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in giving information to locate a missing woman. 51-year-old Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen May 26, at approximately 11 p.m., near WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. She was reported missing by family on May 27 when they had not heard from her.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: Missing 70-year-old man found in good health

UPDATE 08/23/2022 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say John Dorsey has been located in good health ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
valdostatoday.com

Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car

EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
EASTMAN, GA
#Police#911
WTVM

Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect in a theft of property incident that happened on August 9 at a Target, authorities say. According to police, the store’s surveillance video showed the victim leaving a shopping cart with their wallet and other items unattended while using the dressing room at about 2 p.m.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located

UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
STEWART COUNTY, GA
Public Safety
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Columbus police chief and sheriff sparred over jail operations before July standoff, emails show

The city police department and county sheriff’s office disagreed over crime suppression details before the July 16 dispute that sparked a standoff between officers and deputies at the Muscogee County Jail. Correspondence the Ledger-Enquirer obtained through an open records request included emails between Sheriff Greg Countryman and Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

MORROW, Ga. (AP) – A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Harris County man accused in 2021 murder appears in Superior Court

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute. Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools were placed on a temporary lockdown following an alleged threat, officials say. MCSD’s Director of Communications, Kimberly Wright, confirmed that administrators immediately placed Marshall Success Center on a secured perimeter due to how close the suspected threat was to the school. In addition,...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Family still searching for missing Meriwether County mother

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – One Meriwether County family is still searching for answers a year after a loved one’s disappearance. 27-year-old, Olivia Fowler, disappeared while walking on Pebblebrook Rd. in Meriwether County, a year ago, leaving behind three young children. Since then, her loved ones have organized several events hoping to raise money and awareness in her honor.
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA

