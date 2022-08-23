ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXiau_0hRKSYmz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPaOg_0hRKSYmz00
Then-President Barack Obama greets then-President-elect Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017.

Carlos Barria/File Photo/Reuters

  • The US government reclaimed 300-plus classified documents from Trump, The New York Times reported.
  • The National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve government property, the outlet said.
  • But Trump reportedly described the items as "mine" and resisted efforts to return the materials.

Former President Donald Trump resisted returning official materials from his presidency as the National Archives and Records Administration spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve the government property, including communications with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former President Barrack Obama, The New York Times reported Monday.

Upon learning that two dozen boxes of the Trump administration's presidential records had been moved from the Oval Office to the White House residence, where they had been residing for several months, officials with the National Archives spent a good deal of 2021 trying to recover them, the outlet reported.

The Presidential Records Act states that all official materials remain government property and must be handed over to the National Archives upon a president's departure.

Two former White House officials who were tasked with representing the former president to the National Archives were contacted by the agency and tried to secure the documents' return, The Times said.

But Trump rejected their efforts, calling the boxes of documents "mine," three advisors told the outlet.

Among the most prominent items the National Archives was seeking to reclaim were Trump's original letters with Kim and the note Obama left Trump ahead of the latter's inauguration , The Times reported.

Trump's apparent evasion of the archives agency shines a new light on his legal troubles following an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month , when federal agents seized 26 boxes of documents, including 11 sets marked as "classified" — one of which had the highest security level of "top secret."

The Times this week reported the government had retrieved more than 300 classified documents from Trump since he left office in January 2021. The former president returned the first set in January of this year, his Justice Department aides delivered a second batch in June, and the FBI claimed additional material in the raid.

It's not immediately clear how these documents are traditionally stored in the White House or how they should be stored in the National Archives, but several people familiar with the investigation told The Times that the FBI found documents in a container that was in a closet in Trump's office.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, nor did a representative with the Justice Department.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 151

Taddy Mason
2d ago

Is he now going to use the "I touched them last" defense? Doesn't that fall under the landmark SCOTUS ruling on the case of "I know you are" vs "But what am I" of 1857?

Reply(1)
42
Samuel Singleton
2d ago

The guy truly doesn't believe the law applies to him. This is exactly why he shouldn't be on the street that houses the White House. Americans who voted for this guy prove just how ignorant they are when it comes to reading and understanding what's going on around them. Trump's stupidity is an open book, a dime store novel, if you will. Yet they are unable to read it. They too, like Trump, are very dangerous. And they have proven that ignorance, in fact, is NOT bliss.

Reply(5)
45
Sharon
2d ago

He's like a toddler with a toy and someone wants to play with it and he grabs it screaming no you can't have it it's mine!😆🤣😅

Reply(2)
66
Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#The New York Times#North Korean#The Oval Office#The White House
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

588K+
Followers
38K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy