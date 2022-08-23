ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Woman in Cochise County stung 20 times by bees

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Cochise County Sheriff is reporting a woman was stung about 20 times by bees on Monday, Aug 22.

Bisbee Police and Fire Departments responded to the attack.

A beekeeper was also present to assist.

KGUN 9 was in Bisbee today, working on a story for Tuesday at the time of the attack.

Reyna Preciado will have more detail Tuesday, Aug. 23 on beekeepers who are being brought in to help with the influx of bees in the region as a result of monsoon.

FULL STORY: Bee attacks in Cochise County are on the rise due to monsoon

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

