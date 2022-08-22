ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

discoveratlanta.com

Arts ATL: Must-See Fall Plays, Performances and Exhibits in Atlanta

Autumn in Atlanta is an exciting time, and nothing brings more thrills than Atlanta’s arts community. See what’s coming to Atlanta theaters, performing arts venues and museums this fall then mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss a single thing. World-class Shows and Plays Coming...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta

ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta

Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta

If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?

A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
MORROW, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta

It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
ATLANTA, GA
#Vinyl#Record Stores#Jazz#Business Industry#Linus Business#Homepods#Sonos#Summer Walker#Ponce De Leon Ave#Euclid Avenue Atlanta Ga#Moods Music#Fantasyland Records
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
tornadopix.com

Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown

Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifestyle
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re looking for live music, a fantastic festival or a brewery to bring your dog to, we’re sharing five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend (Aug. 26-28). Celebrate International Dog Day at Eventide Brewing. Eventide Brewing is throwing a party on International Dog...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Touching Public Art Project In Downtown Atlanta Explores Race, Class & Gender

There’s been an epic surge in public art exhibitions, here in the ATL. And we can add another one to the ever-growing list! Thanks to Orange Barrel Media, the largest operator of outdoor signage in the Atlanta Arts & Entertainment District, and internationally recognized artist Genevieve Gaignard, a digital screen in Downtown Atlanta has been transformed into a dynamic public art destination.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Oktoberfest Atlanta Will Soon Return For Live Music, Craft Beer, And More!

It’s time to dig out your lederhosen for an entire weekend of German-themed fun for Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest Atlanta is returning on September 30th for three whole days of entertainment at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. Enjoy a variety of deliciously cold German beers, craft beer, German food, live music,...
ATLANTA, GA

