ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO