Organizers of Tall Ships Erie celebrate with community at Flagship City Food Hall

Tall Ships Erie is right around the corner and organizers celebrated with the community on Monday over at the Flagship City Food Hall.

Here is more on the final days leading up to the festival.

Organizers of Tall Ships got together on Monday to celebrate their planning up to this point and get more people involved with the fleet coming to Erie’s Bayfront.

Don’t give up the ship, that’s a motto that Erie has adopted over the years thanks to the legacy and maritime history of the tall ships.

Now Erie’s Bayfront will be welcoming more ships.

Seeing the ships in all of their glory is eye opening according tot he fleet captain of the Flagship Niagara League.

The captain is excited to see how people’s eyes are opened to new experiences.

“When I see someone who’s looking around and they’re looking up at the rig and they’re looking at the crew and all of a sudden realize this is real. People actually do this for a living. If this is real, what else is out there. When you see that spark and you see that look in somebody’s eyes, it makes everything that we’re doing so worthwhile,” said William Sabatini, Fleet Captain of Flagship Niagara League.

CelebrateErie was a huge success this year, and Tall Ships looks to continue celebrating Erie culture and history with the community.

The fleet captain of the Flagship Niagara League told us that his goal is to unite Downtown Erie with the Bayfront.

“The people here at the food hall really recognize that, and this is one way to do that. To extend that bridge from the bayfront to right here. There’s so much development happening here in the downtown area. There’s so much development in the Bayfront area. Let’s try to bring all that stuff together and this event and this whole week is a way to do that,” said Sabatini.

Throughout the week there will be jars set out at the Flagship City Food Hall collecting donations for the event. Tall Ships Erie is set to kick off on the 25th.

