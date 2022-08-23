Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Video U.S. Channels Boss Soumya Sriraman Set to Depart (EXCLUSIVE)
Soumya Sriraman, the former BritBox CEO who joined Amazon to lead its Prime Video Channels business in the U.S., is stepping down after two years at the SVOD. Sources indicate the executive is still at Amazon but will be leaving imminently for another role elsewhere. Sriraman is best known for her work pioneering the best-of-British streaming service BritBox in the U.S., where she is based. The SVOD launched there in 2017 and quickly reached 250,000 subscribers in one year. By the time Sriraman departed, in October 2020, the service had more than 1.5 million subscribers. The successful U.S. launch allowed joint operators...
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans
Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3
A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe
We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
