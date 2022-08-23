ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest

Yesterday was the first day of school for 6,300 children attending District 65’s 18 schools. Above, sisters Sophia (left) and Eliana Voisin head up Wesley Avenue, wearing new shoes for their first day at Dewey Elementary School. Sophia is starting fourth grade and Eliana is a kindergartner at Dewey. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts

CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
State
Hawaii State
Evanston, IL
Entertainment
evanstonroundtable.com

Week in photos: Aug. 18 – Aug. 25

Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. RoundTable writer and photographer Heidi Randhava took a number of great photographs at Walker...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

Idyllic view of Clark Street Beach on a warm summer evening in August. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few hours,...
EVANSTON, IL
tinybeans.com

8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Residents and business displaced on Howard Street

Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenna Goodacre
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston block party 101

Block parties have been a part of Evanston’s summers for decades. Tom Twigg, the city’s Traffic Operations Supervisor, has been overseeing the summer outings for more than 40 years. He says there are typically some 180 block parties from May 1 to Sept. 30, the official block party...
EVANSTON, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Parking Garage In Fancy Illinois Town Has 7 Arrests In One Day

In an Illinois town that usually doesn't have much trouble, there were seven arrests in one day at the same parking garage. Nowadays, there's crime everywhere. You really can't find a place to get away from it. There are some towns in Illinois that only experience crimes few and far between. One of those nicer cities is Elmhurst. Recently, the residents experienced an uptick in arrests.
ELMHURST, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Public Art#Street Art#The Evanston Arts Council#Canadian#Yasuko Design Co
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Daniel Dicesare rehearses for Wednesday night’s Evanston Symphony Orchestra pops concert. The orchestra will help Wilmette celebrate its 150th anniversary in the Wallace Bowl at Wilmette’s Gillson Park. It’s free, starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts an hour. Arrive after 5:30 and you can use the beach parking lot for free. To honor Wilmette, the orchestra will play a tune from band leader Percy Faith’s Greatest Hits. Who knew: He once lived in Wilmette. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
WILMETTE, IL
5mag.net

House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love

If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches

Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle

Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Maywood hopes to lure ‘Living Fresh Market 2.0’ to town

A Forest Park grocery store has expressed interest in setting up a second location in Maywood, which hasn’t had a grocery store since Aldi left town in 2016. Living Fresh Market, 7520 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, is exploring opening its second location inside the old Maywood Market at 615 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy