Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Yesterday was the first day of school for 6,300 children attending District 65’s 18 schools. Above, sisters Sophia (left) and Eliana Voisin head up Wesley Avenue, wearing new shoes for their first day at Dewey Elementary School. Sophia is starting fourth grade and Eliana is a kindergartner at Dewey. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Aug. 25: Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 52 for the week ending Aug. 24, compared to 99 for the week ending Aug. 18, a decrease of 28%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State increased by 6%; hospitalizations decreased by 4%. Cook County, including...
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts
CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in photos: Aug. 18 – Aug. 25
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. RoundTable writer and photographer Heidi Randhava took a number of great photographs at Walker...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Idyllic view of Clark Street Beach on a warm summer evening in August. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few hours,...
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
evanstonroundtable.com
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street
Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
RELATED PEOPLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston block party 101
Block parties have been a part of Evanston’s summers for decades. Tom Twigg, the city’s Traffic Operations Supervisor, has been overseeing the summer outings for more than 40 years. He says there are typically some 180 block parties from May 1 to Sept. 30, the official block party...
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
Parking Garage In Fancy Illinois Town Has 7 Arrests In One Day
In an Illinois town that usually doesn't have much trouble, there were seven arrests in one day at the same parking garage. Nowadays, there's crime everywhere. You really can't find a place to get away from it. There are some towns in Illinois that only experience crimes few and far between. One of those nicer cities is Elmhurst. Recently, the residents experienced an uptick in arrests.
blockclubchicago.org
School Supply Giveaway, Vaccines, Free Food And More Are Coming To South Chicago This Weekend
SOUTH CHICAGO — Community groups are partnering for a back-to-school giveaway this weekend in South Chicago. Neighbors can enjoy free food, music, a gaming truck, shop from local vendors and get resources from local organizations noon-6 p.m. Saturday at 8800-9000 S. Commercial Ave., according to a Facebook post. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Daniel Dicesare rehearses for Wednesday night’s Evanston Symphony Orchestra pops concert. The orchestra will help Wilmette celebrate its 150th anniversary in the Wallace Bowl at Wilmette’s Gillson Park. It’s free, starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts an hour. Arrive after 5:30 and you can use the beach parking lot for free. To honor Wilmette, the orchestra will play a tune from band leader Percy Faith’s Greatest Hits. Who knew: He once lived in Wilmette. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
Forest Park Review
Maywood hopes to lure ‘Living Fresh Market 2.0’ to town
A Forest Park grocery store has expressed interest in setting up a second location in Maywood, which hasn’t had a grocery store since Aldi left town in 2016. Living Fresh Market, 7520 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, is exploring opening its second location inside the old Maywood Market at 615 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Comments / 0