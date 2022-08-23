Read full article on original website
No.18 Stars start extended home stay with win over Artesians
BEDFORD – Take off the shoes, stay a while. No.18 Bedford North Lawrence is setting up camp at Otis Park for an extended stay. For the next four weeks, save for a rescheduled match at Springs Valley, the Stars will play exclusively on their home course. They started the unusual and lengthy homestand with a victory over Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.
Stars roll past short-handed Brown County
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, mired in a three-match skid, got a shot to cure its ills. Confidence is a great antidote for just about anything. The Stars swept to a 5-0 victory over short-handed Brown County on the asphalt proving ground at BNL. The Eagles had only four available players, forfeited two matches, and won only five games on the three contested courts.
Stars seek a true victory, not a ‘moral’ one, as they face Bloomington North in Week 2
BEDFORD – Legendary college coach Bobby Bowden did not subscribe to the concept of “moral victories” during his career at Florida State. Those things, he proclaimed, are forgotten. And that’s true. Nobody pens epic poems or memorable songs about “almost.”. Bedford North Lawrence believes in...
Jennings powers to 4-1 win over Stars
BEDFORD – Jennings County won tough first sets while sweeping the doubles, the momentum it needed to conquer Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers posted a 4-1 victory, with Isaac Bridges breaking through to get BNL (2-5) on the scoreboard at No.3 singles. Jennings had power hitters...
Bloomfield edges BNL in five-set thriller
BLOOMFIELD – Bloomfield won a tight fifth set to fend off Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Tuesday night. The Cardinals recorded a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12 victory as the Stars slipped to 0-5. “A heart-wrenching loss,” BNL coach Whitney Carroll said. “We knew...
JC hitters put on a show during sweep of Stars
BEDFORD – From the word ‘go,’ Jennings County got in the flow, put on a hitting show, and kept a struggling foe low. The Panthers, displaying power and formidable hitters up front, had streaks of untouchable scoring in all three sets while pushing past the Stars on Thursday night. Add in some communication breakdowns on the BNL side, and the finish result was a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 Jennings victory.
BNL battles to first-ever deadlock with nemesis Bloomington South
BEDFORD – When is a tie actually a win? When it comes against a rival that has dominated like a heartless, cruel Targaryen tyrant on the throne. For Bedford North Lawrence, the only thing sweeter than being equal with nemesis Bloomington South – ranked No.18 in Class 3A – would be being better.
Kaedyn Bennett named BNL Genius Jock, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward
BEDFORD – Kaedyn Bennett, son of Bryce and Marci Bennett has been named the Genius Jock at Bedford North Lawrence for the month of August, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Kaedyn is a Senior at BNL and a three-sport athlete in...
Terry Cole Field sees the first sections of turf installed as part of the Capital Project
MITCHELL – The first steps in the future of Football at Mitchell High School and the Capital Project were taken, as the first sections of the artificial turf were laid down at Terry Cole Field Tuesday afternoon. Following supply chain delays, the start of the football season had to...
Obituary: Bryon Scott Tumey
Bryon Scott Tumey, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Born December 9, 1964, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of John Tilford and Carolyn Mae (Pridemore) Tumey. He married Becky Deckard on April 27, 1985, and she survives. He was a waste-water plant maintenance worker for the City of Bedford.
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days
BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
Lawrence County 4H Rabbit Club members shine at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Members of the Lawrence County 4H Rabbit Club shined at the 2022 Indiana State Fair this year. Brooklyn Peterson and Isabelle Barker represented the Lawrence County 4-H rabbit club during the 4-H Rabbit Show. Brooklyn competed in the Checkered Giant class and won Best of Breed. Isabelle...
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
Humble Beginnings: “75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” through music
MITCHELL – To celebrate “75 Years of Persimmon Traditions,” the Persimmon Festival will hearken back to its humble 1947 beginnings and the decades that followed by bringing a wide variety of free musical entertainment to the Mitchell community and its visitors. “To celebrate the 75th anniversary of...
Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday
COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to Release 13 Octavos
INDIANA – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) and Beckenhorst Press are pleased to announce that thirteen octavos will be released this week through the ICC Publishing House. The pieces are being released through the ICC’s newly established publishing arm, under the leadership of Artistic Director & Editor Joshua...
Obituary: Mary Sue Crane
Mary Sue Crane, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born December 7, 1936, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Arthur Alvin and Mary Ann (Donaldson) Mundy. She married Doyle Eugene Crane on August 15, 1954, and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2019. She was a.
Missing Indiana teen found in Florida
INDIANA – A 15-year-old girl from Indiana has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. Santa Claus Police Department Chief James Faulkenburg reported on July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family. According to investigators, it took a team a month of searching...
Obituary: Mary Alice Karr
Mary Alice Karr, 76, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1946 in Salem to Isom Davis and Marie (Edwards) Davis. Mary Alice married Lee Karr on December 30, 1986 and he survives. Mary Alice worked at the Telephone Company, RCA and General Motors in Bedford.
