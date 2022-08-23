Read full article on original website
“House of the Dragon” Is Officially a Hit. Get Ready for At Least Three More “Thrones” Spinoffs.
HBO released its audience figures yesterday for last Sunday’s premiere of House of the Dragon — the very first and very crucial spinoff to Game of Thrones — and they’re a doozy. An astonishing 9.986 million viewers tuned in, which is an all-time record for any “new original series” in a near half-century of HBO programming.
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
NASA Releases Haunting New Sounds from a Black Hole
On Sunday afternoon, someone over at NASA decided (because the Sunday scaries aren't scary enough already) that everyone needed to be reminded that the universe is vast and unending, filled with the terrifying mysteries of the unknown. So naturally, the NASA Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip of what a black hole sounds like.
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans
Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
Ex-Disney Star Kay Panabaker Quit Acting After a Producer Told Her to ‘Lose Weight,’ Saying She ‘Was Barely 100 Lbs.’
Child stars leave Hollywood for all different reasons. Kay Panabaker revealed what led to her decision to quit acting.
The Internet Terrified at New Black Hole Sound
Sunday afternoon, NASA shared a startling sound to its social media platforms, revealing the noise a black hole makes. Though the sound itself was edited so that the human ear could hear it, the end result terrified much of the internet because of the tense cosmic gurgling heard on the clip. The sound has since taken the internet by storm, with much of social media talking about it a day after the sound first surfaced.
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face
The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
Bill Nye's 'The End Is Nye' Wants You to Take Doomsday Very Seriously (EXCLUSIVE)
If you grew up in the generation of push-cart televisions in classrooms, odds are that you grew up with Bill Nye the Science Guy. Although he may not actively use that moniker as much anymore, Bill is still teaching the very same generation that watched his show as youngsters lessons about the planet that we live on as adults, albeit in a way a bit more akin to shock therapy now.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3
A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
