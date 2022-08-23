ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer

There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Man: Rise of Technovore Free Online

Cast: Tesshou Genda Keiji Fujiwara Miyu Irino Hiroe Oka Hiroki Yasumoto. Iron Man enlists the help of ruthless vigilante the Punisher to track down War Machine's murderer. All the while, he's being pursued by S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Black Widow and Hawkeye, who suspect his involvement in a recent terrorist plot. Is...
Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online

Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
NASA Releases Haunting New Sounds from a Black Hole

On Sunday afternoon, someone over at NASA decided (because the Sunday scaries aren't scary enough already) that everyone needed to be reminded that the universe is vast and unending, filled with the terrifying mysteries of the unknown. So naturally, the NASA Exoplanets Twitter account shared an audio clip of what a black hole sounds like.
Where to Watch and Stream L'agenzia dei bugiardi Free Online

Cast: Giampaolo Morelli Massimo Ghini Alessandra Mastronardi Paolo Ruffini Carla Signoris. Fred is the head of an agency that creates alibi for cheating people until Clio, daughter of one his client, falls in love with him. Is L'agenzia dei bugiardi on Netflix?. L'agenzia dei bugiardi never made it to Netflix,...
Where to Watch and Stream Peace, Love & Misunderstanding Free Online

Cast: Catherine Keener Elizabeth Olsen Nat Wolff Jane Fonda Jeffrey Dean Morgan. A conservative lawyer named Diane takes her two teenage children Jake and Zoe to meet their estranged, hippie grandmother in Woodstock after her husband asks for a divorce. Is Peace, Love & Misunderstanding on Netflix?. Peace, Love &...
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans

Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online

Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
The Internet Terrified at New Black Hole Sound

Sunday afternoon, NASA shared a startling sound to its social media platforms, revealing the noise a black hole makes. Though the sound itself was edited so that the human ear could hear it, the end result terrified much of the internet because of the tense cosmic gurgling heard on the clip. The sound has since taken the internet by storm, with much of social media talking about it a day after the sound first surfaced.
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face

The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
Bill Nye's 'The End Is Nye' Wants You to Take Doomsday Very Seriously (EXCLUSIVE)

If you grew up in the generation of push-cart televisions in classrooms, odds are that you grew up with Bill Nye the Science Guy. Although he may not actively use that moniker as much anymore, Bill is still teaching the very same generation that watched his show as youngsters lessons about the planet that we live on as adults, albeit in a way a bit more akin to shock therapy now.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3

A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
