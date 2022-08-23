Read full article on original website
Dog owners love their pets so much they’d give them anything and everything, from belly rubs to chew toys, and now, to even a box of doughnuts. In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26, Krispy Kreme will be selling limited-edition doughnuts made for man’s best friend. The treats, which are actually round biscuits that resemble the company’s classic pastries, are six to a pack and come in various flavors including strawberry with sprinkles.
National Dog Day is right around the corner. If you find yourself doing a donut run this weekend, keep an eye out for a special snack: Krispy Kreme donut dog treats. The national food chain is celebrating the holiday with a special line of dog treats created especially for our furry friends. Inspired by their […] The post Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day appeared first on DogTime.
Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds. Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.
An Illinois-based frozen pizza brand has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 13,099 pounds of pie product due to possible foreign matter contamination. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, headquartered in the south-western Chicago suburb of Woodbridge, is recalling a batch of its Chicago Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic after the company had received consumer complaints reporting that metal was found in the frozen pizza.
Trying to lose weight but craving a fast-food sandwich? Subway’s got you covered. Compared to other fast-food restaurant chains, Subway offers a wider selection of healthy menu items, including sandwiches that are low in calories and sugar but are a decent source of fiber and protein. What’s the best...
Fall is arriving early for Oreo fans, as the sandwich cookie brand has just set a return date for its beloved pumpkin spice cookies. Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are finally coming back to retail stores across the United States on August 15th after a five-year absence from store shelves. But just like its previous runs, these pumpkin spice cookies are a limited-edition flavor, which means that they will only be available while supplies last.
A plant-based version of Burger King’s Original Chicken Sandwich has arrived in the United States. Burger King USA is testing a plant-based chicken sandwich. Now available for a limited time at participating Burger King locations in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich is made with Impossible Foods’ Impossible Chicken Patties, which are made from plants.
McDonald’s is bringing back its wildly popular Pokémon Happy Meals to the United States. Starting today, August 16th, McDonald’s customers across the country will be able to buy Pokémon-themed Happy Meals that contain four Pokémon trading cards, a spinner, and a gold coin. According to...
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Dunkin’ has expanded its at-home product offerings with a Pumpkin Munchkin-flavored coffee creamer. What is Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer?. Launched on Thursday, the Dunkin’ Pumpkin Coffee Creamer is an...
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. McDonald’s cheeseburger just got pricier. The fast-food chain announced on Wednesday that the world-renowned burger was one of its menu items in the United Kingdom that got a price increase. McDonald’s...
Hostess Brands is all set for fall and Halloween. The bakery company has recently unveiled its complete lineup of snacks for the fall and Halloween seasons, including a number of returning fan favorites and an all-new festive variety debuting this trick-or-treat season. Hostess Brands Fall Snacks. Seasonal snacks that are...
Cracker brand Goldfish has finally jumped on the pumpkin spice bandwagon with a little help from Dunkin’. Goldfish announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the coffee and donut company to create a pumpkin spice-flavored snack. Called Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams, the fish-shaped treats feature notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, giving pumpkin spice enthusiasts another exciting way to celebrate the fall season.
Do you know that there’s a version of Amazon Prime for students? Prime Student is an Amazon Prime promotion and membership program created specifically for higher education students. Prime Student is cheaper than the standard Amazon Prime subscription, so if you’re currently in college and want to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits at a discounted price, here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.
Want to make your own pumpkin-flavored latte at home without any hassle? You can now do so with Dunkin’s new recipe for Pumpkin Latte Maximus. Dunkin’ Pumpkin Latte Maximus is a pumpkin-ized latte made with the new Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer, strong brewed Dunkin’ Original Blend Coffee K-Cup pod, whipped cream, and caramel syrup.
Breakfast at Wendy’s has just gotten sweeter with the launch of the fast-food chain’s new Homestyle French Toast Sticks. Now available in all Wendy’s locations across the United States, this latest addition to the restaurant’s breakfast menu delivers a mouthful of flavor striking the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla. Each order of these sticks comes with a new syrup for dipping to complement the menu item’s flavor profile.
