Dog owners love their pets so much they’d give them anything and everything, from belly rubs to chew toys, and now, to even a box of doughnuts. In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26, Krispy Kreme will be selling limited-edition doughnuts made for man’s best friend. The treats, which are actually round biscuits that resemble the company’s classic pastries, are six to a pack and come in various flavors including strawberry with sprinkles.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO