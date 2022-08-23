Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Canada-based business doing exploratory drilling for precious metals in eastern Idaho
DUBOIS – A Toronto-based company is searching for evidence of gold, silver and other precious minerals on a 17,000-acre site by Kilgore in Clark County in hopes of eventually building a mine. Excellon Idaho Gold Inc. is the company leading the search and Phil Bandy, its senior project manager,...
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Department of Lands sells 10 Priest Lake lots for $24.6 million
The Idaho Department of Lands announced on Aug. 16 that the state sold 10 endowment-owned lakefront lots on the shores of Priest Lake for almost $24.6 million during a public auction that allowed for remote bidding, according to a Department of Lands press release. The price of the lots added...
eastidahonews.com
How locals feel about a proposal to build 100 wind turbines west of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A company hoping to build a wind farm on public and private land between Arco and Idaho Falls is getting mixed reactions from members of the community. Massachusetts-based Arco Wind is the project applicant. The project plans to encompass about 32,000 acres in Bingham and Bonneville counties, beginning 13 miles west of Idaho Falls and extending across both sides of U.S. Highway 20 to the edge of the INL near East Butte.
KIVI-TV
Gov. Brad Little proposes investing $410 million into Idaho education
BOISE, Idaho — As part of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed legislation that lawmakers will take up during the special session next week, if approved, the bill would invest $410 million dollars into education. But the proposal from Little is very similar to that of Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act.
Post Register
Idaho Wheat Commission gets a new executive director
The Idaho Wheat Commission’s new executive director knows who her boss is — or rather, who her bosses are. The commission, which promotes the state’s wheat industry, keeps wheat farmers up to date on the latest issues and funds wheat research, is funded through an assessment paid by the state’s 2,500 wheat growers.
eastidahonews.com
Brief outage planned for Idaho Falls Fiber
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. During the hours of 12 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, there will be a brief outage of up to an hour on the network as Fiber crews conduct the work. The temporary outage is planned for this time to minimize any inconvenience for our customers.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello PD introduces new $400K mobile command center
POCATELLO — With a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon, the Pocatello Police Department unveiled its newest piece of equipment — a mobile command center. The command center will be used by the street crimes unit, patrol division and other investigative units, according to Police Chief Roger Schei. Specifically, it will...
idaho.gov
Southwest Idaho's mountain lakes provide anglers with opportunities to catch unique species
High mountain lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing in some beautiful scenery, and a handful of them are the only places you can catch some of Idaho’s more unique sportfish. Idaho’s moutain lakes are primarily stocked with westslope cutthroat trout and sterile rainbow trout, but several...
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho gov. announces proposed tax cuts, investment in schools using budget surplus
BOISE, Idaho – Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced a special legislative session for Idaho leaders to discuss using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for tax cuts and investments in education. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
aha! Airlines grounded less than two weeks after launching first Idaho Falls flight
IDAHO FALLS – aha! Airlines, which launched its first flight from Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe less than two weeks ago, has filed for bankruptcy. According to their website, “As of August 22, 2022, aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations. We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”
Missing Southern Idaho Boy's Photos to be Featured on Semi-Trailers in United States, Canada
FRUITLAND – The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond. The effort...
Emergency Idaho Falls Fiber maintenance outage scheduled Thursday
Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday. The post Emergency Idaho Falls Fiber maintenance outage scheduled Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
NAMPA (Idaho Capital Sun) — Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?
Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
Post Register
Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country
According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
Sun Valley, Idaho Having Serious Housing Crisis “It is Close to Toppling”
Home prices in Idaho have been on a roller coaster mostly one that just keeps going up with a few dips here and there for years now. Sun Valley is in a place where it is becoming a serious problem - far more so than other places in the state.
