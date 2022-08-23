ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’

Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WBIR

Where women can find healthcare resources in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee's trigger law, or the Tennessee Human Life Protection Act, went into effect on Aug. 25, banning doctors from giving most abortion treatments in the state. Hannah Howard was 18 years old when an unplanned pregnancy came her way. She said she was scared and stressed...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Bristol, VA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Bristol, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Bristol, TN
Health
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#State Lines#Clinic#Linus Women Health#General Health#Medical Services
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

While it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time. After all, it's all about balance. So if your diet consists mostly of whole food, then you can easily enjoy some highly processed foods like fancy burgers with tons of sauces and all sorts of ingredients. And if you happen to live in Virginia and are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's the complete list.
VIRGINIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores

Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia reaches settlement with landlord accused of false advertisement

(The Center Square) – Virginia reached a settlement with a landlord who was accused of falsely advertising programs for low-income customers and engaging in other improper activities, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. JumpStart U2, Inc. was accused of misrepresenting a claim that low-income tenants would be entered into a...
VIRGINIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Want fries with that? Georgia Baptist volunteers lead 5 to Christ at drive-in restaurant

POUND, Va. – Eddie Johnson had stopped at Robo’s Drive-In restaurant in rural southwest Virginia for a burger and fries, but he got far more than that. An unexpected encounter with a team of Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief workers at the roadside restaurant would lead to Johnson rededicating his life to Christ and four others accepting Jesus as their Savior.
POUND, VA
WUSA9

Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy