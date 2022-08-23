COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery

FORT M I TCHELL, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Attorney General’s Office for Alabama is continuing to search for leads regarding a woman who was found dead near the entrance of the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

41-year-old Gennice Shoma Thrash of Columbus, Georgia, was found fully clothed, unresponsive and barely breathing at around 7:30 a.m. on July 16, 1999, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say that Thrash succumbed to her injuries shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle inside of Fort Mitchell national Cemetery, either at the entrance or on the entry road. These witnesses offered descriptions of the subjects in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the cold case toll-free hotline number at (866) 419-1236. Emails can be sent to coldcasetips@AlabamaAG.gov.

