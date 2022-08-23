ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfH6c_0hRKQXpq00

FORT M I TCHELL, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Attorney General’s Office for Alabama is continuing to search for leads regarding a woman who was found dead near the entrance of the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

41-year-old Gennice Shoma Thrash of Columbus, Georgia, was found fully clothed, unresponsive and barely breathing at around 7:30 a.m. on July 16, 1999, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years

Officials say that Thrash succumbed to her injuries shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l72aq_0hRKQXpq00

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle inside of Fort Mitchell national Cemetery, either at the entrance or on the entry road. These witnesses offered descriptions of the subjects in the vehicle.

Columbus Police search for woman who went missing on Mother’s Day of 1987

Anyone with information is asked to call the cold case toll-free hotline number at (866) 419-1236. Emails can be sent to coldcasetips@AlabamaAG.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxl.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car

EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
EASTMAN, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Columbus police chief and sheriff sparred over jail operations before July standoff, emails show

The city police department and county sheriff’s office disagreed over crime suppression details before the July 16 dispute that sparked a standoff between officers and deputies at the Muscogee County Jail. Correspondence the Ledger-Enquirer obtained through an open records request included emails between Sheriff Greg Countryman and Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Mitchell, AL
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Harris County man accused in 2021 murder appears in Superior Court

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute. Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Columbus Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

ALEA searching for missing boater in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A search is underway for a boater who went missing in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Aug. 24, the boater departed from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at 2:00 p.m., two hours later, at 4:00 p.m., […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

MORROW, Ga. (AP) – A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
WTVM

Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to officials, on August 21, around 10:30 p.m., Eufracio Perez Roblero was struck by a vehicle on Neil Drive in Columbus. Bryan says the incident occurred in a dark...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: Missing 70-year-old man found in good health

UPDATE 08/23/2022 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say John Dorsey has been located in good health ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy