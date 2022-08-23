Read full article on original website
U.S. senator arrives in Taiwan, defying angry Beijing
TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on the third visit by a U.S. dignitary this month, defying pressure from Beijing to halt the trips.
'Let's just do it': how do e-changers feel about having left the city now lockdowns are over?
'Xi Jinping doesn't scare me': US Sen. Marsha Blackburn lands in Taiwan, vows not to be bullied by China
United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Thursday became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan defying pressure from Beijing, saying, "I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island."
Taiwan president says U.S. visits reinforce island's determination to defend itself
TAIPEI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Recent visits by guests from the United States have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she met the latest U.S. lawmaker to arrive on the island in defiance of Beijing.
