Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Calipari Foundation donates thousands of shoes for eastern Kentucky flood victims
A small gesture can go a long way. University of Kentucky basketball officials coordinated thousands of donations for people still in shelters. The Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Samaritans Feet, donated 5,000 shoes for flood victims. Another 10,000 pairs of socks were donated by Hanes.
LexArts Commonwealth of Kentucky exhibit
The Commonwealth of Kentucky project at the Lexarts gallery opened on Monday. It features 70 Kentuckians who represent each region of the state.
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Warmer days ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Another nice day in store for Kentucky with the humidity remaining low, but the temperatures will be a little warmer as the warming trend begins. Moisture increases a bit more on Thursday bringing a very slight chance for a shower or two. Most stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
‘It should be the first step to the issue’: Kentucky borrowers react to student debt relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will be forgiving student loan debt towards 43 million borrowers. According to Forbes, ‘The federal student loan portfolio currently totals more than $1.6 trillion, owed by about 43 million borrowers,’ and there is ‘$1.75 trillion in total student loan debt (including federal and private loans)’.
Man dies in motorcycle accident on New Circle Road
A 47-year-old man was killed as a result of a collision on Wednesday in Lexington. Larry Spicer of Winchester was operating his motorcycle when he and a van were involved in a collision at the 400 block of East New Circle Road.
Madison Southern looking to get back in the win column
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – There’s been a lot of new changes for Madison Southern football in the past nine months including hiring Mark Payne as the Eagles’ new head football coach, giving Ethan Woods the starting job at quarterback, and putting new guys in starting positions.
Man arrested, charged with DUI after crash killed motorcycle driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The identity of the man driving the van related to the motorcycle crash has been released. According to his arrest records, Mark Adkins, 51, was arrested and charged with:. Possession of marijuana. Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Possession of synthetic drugs.
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Warming trend continues, storms chances late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another beautiful day for central and eastern Kentucky with partly sunny skies and warm highs in the mid-80s. If you’re a fan of this warmer weather, you’ll like the forecast ahead!. Tonight, mainly clear skies prevail once again as patchy...
NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
