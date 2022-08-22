Lawmakers have entered the second day of a special session to help eastern Kentucky. It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs. So, for the millions of dollars that have also been donated, on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced how the next chunk of that money will be spent.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO