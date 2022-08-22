Read full article on original website
Beshear announces next donation payments for Kentucky flood victims
Lawmakers have entered the second day of a special session to help eastern Kentucky. It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs. So, for the millions of dollars that have also been donated, on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced how the next chunk of that money will be spent.
Calipari Foundation donates thousands of shoes for eastern Kentucky flood victims
A small gesture can go a long way. University of Kentucky basketball officials coordinated thousands of donations for people still in shelters. The Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Samaritans Feet, donated 5,000 shoes for flood victims. Another 10,000 pairs of socks were donated by Hanes.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Humidity rises, rain chances return
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a very slim chance for a pop-up shower. That chance is mainly across southern Kentucky. The humidity will increase a bit through the day and it will be a bit warmer with highs well into the 80s.
Justin Logan’s forecast: Warmer days ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Another nice day in store for Kentucky with the humidity remaining low, but the temperatures will be a little warmer as the warming trend begins. Moisture increases a bit more on Thursday bringing a very slight chance for a shower or two. Most stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
‘It should be the first step to the issue’: Kentucky borrowers react to student debt relief
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will be forgiving student loan debt towards 43 million borrowers. Biden's proposal comes with three contingencies that he said will help 95% borrowers.
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Warming trend continues, storms chances late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another beautiful day for central and eastern Kentucky with partly sunny skies and warm highs in the mid-80s. If you’re a fan of this warmer weather, you’ll like the forecast ahead!. Tonight, mainly clear skies prevail once again as patchy...
NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
