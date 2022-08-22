ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Beshear announces next donation payments for Kentucky flood victims

Lawmakers have entered the second day of a special session to help eastern Kentucky. It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs. So, for the millions of dollars that have also been donated, on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced how the next chunk of that money will be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Humidity rises, rain chances return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a very slim chance for a pop-up shower. That chance is mainly across southern Kentucky. The humidity will increase a bit through the day and it will be a bit warmer with highs well into the 80s.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Warmer days ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Another nice day in store for Kentucky with the humidity remaining low, but the temperatures will be a little warmer as the warming trend begins. Moisture increases a bit more on Thursday bringing a very slight chance for a shower or two. Most stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
foxlexington.com

NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy