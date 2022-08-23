ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

“So far so good” as many commuters hopped on shuttle buses instead of the Orange Line Monday

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4CW6_0hRKQQel00

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — So far so good for many commuters hopping on shuttle buses instead of the Orange Line for the first big work day during this shutdown to fix the T.

“Today, the first day for me, I think it’s good so far,” said Bilar Ahmed. “What I can recommend - more people on the ground directing people because myself I’m familiar, but some other people they don’t have any idea where to go what to do.”

For some, it was a little confusing.

“I even got maps and stuff, but I’m still not getting it,” said Genesis Peralta, commuting from Medford to Boston.

“Our intent really is to get this done in 30 days,” said Steve Poftak, General Manager for the MBTA.

Poftak says work is already underway to improve the Orange Line.

Since the train shut down on Friday, he says three projects have been completed including replacing more than 2,400 feet of track.

“We have an active work zone up and down the Orange Line and we are taking full advantage of this 30 days of unencumbered access to the Orange Line to get lots of important work done,” said Poftak.

Some of the work is happening now at Sullivan Square Station in Somerville, where crews are repairing the roof and canopy by the platform.

While this work continues, nearly 200 shuttle buses are in motion to replace the train.

“One of the things that have been particularly helpful has been reduced traffic along the diversion route, we want to thank people for not driving near these routes and staying clear of shuttle buses and dedicated bus lanes,” said Poftak.

Even though some confusion, a lot of people say the MBTA workers on the ground have been helpful, and many hope they just start to get used to these changes in the next month.

“My other hope is that people are just understanding of each other and just having patience because it is an overwhelming time for everybody,” said Peralta.

The MBTA says they’re also open to feedback and could make changes to this new system if needed to make this easier on commuters while the Orange Line is shut down. The goal is to complete five years’ worth of work in 30 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

‘No Orange Line service, use your helicopter’: Fake MBTA signs spring up in Boston during train shutdown

“No Orange Line service, have your limousine driver pick you up early.”. None of these suggestions purportedly from the MBTA are real. But in the early days of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line — which has Bostononians commuting across town on shuttle buses, bikes and foot — all of these messages have appeared on fake signs posted outside shuttered train stations.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Orange Line service changes illegal, group alleges

Alleging that the MBTA failed to properly examine the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown on communities of color, a civil rights group on Wednesday asked federal authorities to intervene amid what it described as an “illegal and discriminatory” change in service. Lawyers for Civil Rights called for...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Somerville, MA
Traffic
City
Somerville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Medford, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Needham auctioning two ambulances to improve town

Bay Staters in need of a new set of wheels may have more options than they think. Two used ambulances are available for public purchase to benefit the Town of Needham. The two vehicles, a 2006 E450 with 61,881.5 miles and a 2008 Ford E450 with 69,634 miles, are both available for public bidding through Municibid.com.
NEEDHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Shuttle Buses#Commuters#The Orange Line#Mbta
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman beaten on MBTA bus after telling assailant she was talking too loud and to ‘shut up’

BOSTON — What started as a conversation on a cell phone Tuesday afternoon ended with an assault and an arrest. Transit Police say they responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fight on an MBTA bus. Responding officers were approached by a victim who claimed she had been attacked by a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons of Boston, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over

Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
AUBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
123K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy