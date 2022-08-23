Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
golfcourseindustry.com
New Bobby Weed-designed course opens in North Florida
Bobby Weed Golf Design and the Northeast Florida division of Lennar Corporation announced the grand opening of Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the first new 18-hole layout in North Florida in 20 years. The golf course debuts as the hallmark of Lennar’s active adult gated community in St. Johns County.
tampamagazines.com
2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide
As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
WINKNEWS.com
The importance of cypress domes in Southwest Florida
The cypress trees in the wetlands help fight climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, and they can be found across Southwest Florida. Chad Evers, an instructor with the FGCU Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies, led WINK News through the wetlands on the university’s campus. We walked into waist-deep water to show how these wetlands work together to help the environment.
WINKNEWS.com
Back-to-school survey: The pulse of education in Southwest Florida
Lots of people think they know what’s happening inside of our Southwest Florida schools, but we want to know what’s actually happening. So, teachers, parents, and students, we have put together a back-to-school survey for you. It’ll take less than five minutes, and we need you to fill...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
WINKNEWS.com
Thursday features above-average heat ahead of scattered thunderstorms
High temperatures will level out in the low to mid-90s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points in the 70s will create a humid feel across the area, with “feels like” temperatures reaching the triple digits during peak heating. Boaters will experience fantastic water conditions. 1- to 2-foot wave heights and a light chop in our bays is forecast.
sfwmd.gov
Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
St. Petersburg-based property insurance company announces exit from Florida market
United Insurance Holdings investor presentation in May cited about 185,000 Florida policies as of March 31.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school board primary results
Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
WINKNEWS.com
Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race
On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
WINKNEWS.com
Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided...
Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Cabinet Invest Over $56 Million On Nearly 20,000 Acres For Conservation
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a
WINKNEWS.com
GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77
The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
Which Florida Theme Parks have the Most Expensive Ticket Prices? How Do They Compare to Theme Parks World-Wide?
Douglas Whitaker GNU Free Documentation License via Wikimedia Commons,. If you've recently vacationed at the Florida theme parks or have researched the same, you likely already know they're expensive - especially with children. Some families may even make vacation decisions based on which are most expensive. Plus, the costs you'll spend aren't solely based on the price of a ticket. There are food, accommodations, parking, and other expenses which must be considered. Many people weigh expenses against the experience you'll have and hopefully remember for a very long time.
