Gateway, FL

golfcourseindustry.com

New Bobby Weed-designed course opens in North Florida

Bobby Weed Golf Design and the Northeast Florida division of Lennar Corporation announced the grand opening of Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the first new 18-hole layout in North Florida in 20 years. The golf course debuts as the hallmark of Lennar’s active adult gated community in St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide

As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The importance of cypress domes in Southwest Florida

The cypress trees in the wetlands help fight climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, and they can be found across Southwest Florida. Chad Evers, an instructor with the FGCU Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies, led WINK News through the wetlands on the university’s campus. We walked into waist-deep water to show how these wetlands work together to help the environment.
FORT MYERS, FL
Gateway, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Back-to-school survey: The pulse of education in Southwest Florida

Lots of people think they know what’s happening inside of our Southwest Florida schools, but we want to know what’s actually happening. So, teachers, parents, and students, we have put together a back-to-school survey for you. It’ll take less than five minutes, and we need you to fill...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Thursday features above-average heat ahead of scattered thunderstorms

High temperatures will level out in the low to mid-90s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points in the 70s will create a humid feel across the area, with “feels like” temperatures reaching the triple digits during peak heating. Boaters will experience fantastic water conditions. 1- to 2-foot wave heights and a light chop in our bays is forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
sfwmd.gov

Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school board primary results

Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77

The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
LEE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Which Florida Theme Parks have the Most Expensive Ticket Prices? How Do They Compare to Theme Parks World-Wide?

Douglas Whitaker GNU Free Documentation License via Wikimedia Commons,. If you've recently vacationed at the Florida theme parks or have researched the same, you likely already know they're expensive - especially with children. Some families may even make vacation decisions based on which are most expensive. Plus, the costs you'll spend aren't solely based on the price of a ticket. There are food, accommodations, parking, and other expenses which must be considered. Many people weigh expenses against the experience you'll have and hopefully remember for a very long time.
FLORIDA STATE

