Read full article on original website
Related
'Top Gun' secrets: Why Tom Cruise's love scene isn't steamy and Val Kilmer's voice didn't need A.I.
As "Top Gun: Maverick" gets a digital release, director Joseph Kosinski addresses Tom Cruise's mature love scene and the power of Val Kilmer's voice.
Tom Cruise Basically Got Top Gun: Maverick Greenlit By Picking Up The Phone And Telling The Studio He Was Doing It
Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer talked with CinemaBlend about how Tom Cruise didn’t beat around the bush with getting the sequel greenlit.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
New Details Emerge About Tom Cruise Possibly Bringing Back His Tropic Thunder Character For More Dancing
It’s been almost 15 years since Tom Cruise played Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, and apparently the actor is interested in revisiting the character.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Marvel Superhero Could Be Next James Bond; Idris Elba Reportedly 'Walks Away' From Talks
Tom Holland may be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to new reports. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, recent reports claimed that producers want to cast an actor who is under 5 feet, 10 inches in height and "looks younger" than previous Bond actors, according to News.com.au.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Val Kilmer Reflects on Reprising Iceman Role
Fans were blown away to see Val Kilmer reprise his Top Gun character, and now the veteran actor is opening up about playing Iceman again. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow-up for nearly four decades. However, Kilmer’s participation in Top Gun: Maverick was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know what to expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Why Tom Cruise Film Is Crushing at Box Office
Since its Memorial Day Weekend release, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has brought in massive revenue. Additionally, it continues to see absolutely glowing praise from industry giants. Now, months after its release—as well as news regarding the film’s digital and Blu-ray release—the summer blockbuster continues to impress. In a new interview, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, spoke out about why the Tom Cruise sequel continues to crush in theaters.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Now Available to Stream: How to Watch
If you’ve been waiting to take in the soaring action of Top Gun: Maverick until you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home, then today is your lucky day. Tom Cruise’s successful summer blockbuster is finally flying onto home media with its release to digital outlets on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Reveals He’s Seen the Movie More Than 10 Times in Theaters
Top Gun: Maverick made waves across the world after it tackled box office records left and right during its soaring run in theaters. The long-delayed sequel to the 1986 original film now ranks as the twelfth highest-grossing film in the world. And it’s still bringing in the dollars so there’s no telling where the film will stop.
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
CARS・
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Attributes Practical Jet Fighter Footage to Film's Success
Top Gun: Maverick hit theatres in May and it's finally coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1st. While fans still have to wait a couple of months to own a physical copy of the film, the sequel is still thriving in theatres. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it recently became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie continues to climb the box office charts, recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic. This week, it managed to top Avengers: Infinity War at the domestic box office. Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why the movie has been doing so well.
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller lands next lead role in Doctor Strange director's new movie
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is set to star in the latest film from Doctor Strange and The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson. The Wrap reports that Teller has signed on to star in and executive produce The Gorge, which is described as a 'high-action, genre-bending love story.'. Derrickson...
When Keanu Reeves Was Young He’d Ride the Subway Alone to the End of the Line
Keanu Reeves grew up in Toronto and would often ride the subway alone until the end
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis Praise Tom Cruise for Cultivating 'Exceptional Culture' on Set (Exclusive)
Top Gun: Maverick is currently the biggest movie in the world and is quickly becoming one of the biggest movies of all time. If you ask stars Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis — who play LT Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia and LT Javy "Coyote" Machado, respectively — a lot of the credit for why the film is such a success is due to the transparency and "exceptional culture" that Tom Cruise (CAPT Pete "Maverick" Mitchell) cultivated while filming. Speaking to PopCulture.com in support of the film's digital release, Ramirez and Davis spoke highly and candidly of the example that Cruise set for the rest of the cast.
Comments / 0