GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
GV Wire
A Look Inside Clovis Community’s New High-Tech Hospital Lobby
Clovis Community Medical Center officials recently showed off its new patient lobby to GV Wire videographer Jahz Tello. The lobby, which is part of the hospital’s four-year, $430 million expansion, is designed to put patients at ease and speed them through registration. Click on the video to see the...
Hanford Sentinel
Presentation to detail history of Tulare Lake
On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Michael Semas, will present a program on the history of Tulare Lake. Once one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S., Tulare Lake was fed by multiple rivers running down from the High Sierra snowpack into the Central Valley of Central California. Semas has assembled a huge compilation of information and photographs, some of which have not been seen before, as he only recently reworked and expanded his presentation. Attendees are encouraged to come early for what is expected to be a full-house event.
thesungazette.com
Visalia community committee accepts apps to fill vacancies
VISALIA – Visalians with an interest in pursuing a career in government or desiring some more community involvement could potentially gain some experience by applying for a seat with the city of Visalia Citizens Advisory Committee. Two positions are open for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and interested parties...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year
Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
New Fresno elementary school named after Central Valley poet
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is paying tribute to a nationally recognized poet from the Central Valley with its newest elementary school. Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School on Church Avenue will have many new and unique features, including a dual-immersion program that will teach both English and Spanish, and a family […]
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
KMPH.com
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
Fresno man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 7-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River. Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed […]
sjvsun.com
“Defrauding our community”: Fraud allegations, board shuffle shutter Fresno-based anti-human trafficking nonprofit
A Fresno organization aimed at combatting human trafficking has partially shut down amid a series of allegations including exploitation, wage theft, embezzlement and fraud. Made For Them, a nonprofit aimed at assisting victims of human trafficking, is in the midst of consternation after recently-ousted Executive Director Ashleigh Rocker Greene provided detailed allegations of legal issues with the California Attorney General’s Office and the Fresno Police Department in August.
Hanford Sentinel
Former Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez seeks reelection to City Council
Councilman and former Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez is running to continue representing District D and will face challenger Luis Martinez in the November election. Councilman Ramirez indicated one of the most important parts of serving on the City Council is making good policies that benefit Hanford's citizens — something he has tried to do for the past eight years, he said.
Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.
Hanford Sentinel
City automates bid distribution with California Purchasing Group
The City of Hanford announced today that it has joined Bidnet Direct’s California Purchasing Group, which helps local governments, such as the City of Hanford, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The California Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to...
Hanford Sentinel
Planning Commission approves Derrel's Mini Storage location
The Hanford Planning Commission approved a request from Derrel's Mini Storage to use land for their new Hanford-based location at the Aug. 23 regular meeting. The proposed site is a 29.7-acre plot of unused land set at the very end of east Fifth Street, parallel to the north side of Highway 198. Once completed, the storage facility will use roughly 28.1 acres.
KMJ
State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
‘He was a good guy’: Family remembers man who drowned saving girl
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 62-year-old Arthur Caballero said he will always be remembered as not just a great dad, father, and grandfather, but also a hero. “He was a good guy, I love him,” said his son, Arthur Ramirez Caballero, Jr. on the morning of Aug. 24. Back in June 2020, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The International Agri center is home to more than just ag events
The International Agri Center in Tulare is home to the world’s biggest outdoor ag exposition, but they can host just about any event.
thesungazette.com
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
Hanford Sentinel
Wyland Gomes honored at this week's Market
This Thursday, Aug. 25, the Thursday Night Market Place will honor Wyland Gomes’ birthday in downtown Hanford. Gomes, a Hanford native, was 10 years old when he was murdered on March 2, 2020. To honor him and his surviving family, all kid's activities will be free for the night — which includes face painting, carousel rides, pony rides, train rides and more.
