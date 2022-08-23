ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison

By Craig Anderson
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a 23-year-old Lorenzo Ramirez-Salinas was driving a 2005 Toyota Celica on Old Hickory Boulevard headed east at a high rate of speed around 3:15 p.m. when he lost control at the intersection of Heritage Drive.

Ramirez-Salinas struck an electrical pole at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Heritage Drive after losing control of the vehicle. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

The MNPD report states that there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene and that the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

