Ed Goode
2d ago

Do Georgians really want this man, with his lack of education and understanding, to represent the state in the US Senate? No wonder Walker is terrified to debate Warnock.

WAKE UP!
3d ago

Trump. I just have to ask. Are you proud of your endorsement? I mean Oz you belittle, and removed your endorsement (Because he touched a vegetable) But Hershel you have nothing to say. Why?

moving along
2d ago

Anyone who votes for this guy needs their head examined. He’s a former jock, and nothing more. I am suspicious of trump backing people like this, including Oz. I think he is doing this out of spite. I have no doubt about it. Trump is very spiteful , he likes chaos, even said it.

Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate

Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset he endorsed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone. He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes, Trump has complained about his pick, two sources who have discussed November’s midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin

The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Brian Kemp Slams Stacey Abrams for Something She Didn’t Do—but He Did

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he has a problem with boycotts, particularly ones related to Georgia’s new voting restrictions law. But apparently that repulsion to boycotts only applies to Democrats and issues he favors, because Kemp has personally proposed boycotts of his own. Kemp and his campaign...
