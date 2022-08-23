Man dies following two-car crash in Stratford

A man has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash that occurred in Stratford Wednesday.

Police say Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was driving his pickup truck on South Avenue when he was struck by a car coming off the exit 31 off ramp.

The force of the crash caused his truck to roll over.

The driver of the other car was identified as 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn, of Bridgeport.

Police say charges are expected pending the completion of the investigation.