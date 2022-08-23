Police: Man assaulted 2 people with a fire extinguisher in 2 separate incidents

The NYPD is currently investigating an ongoing hate crime pattern in Brooklyn in which a man used a fire extinguisher to assault two people.

The two incidents both took place within minutes of each other on Sunday morning. Surveillance video from the scene of one incident shows a man approaching a 72-year-old male from behind before spraying him with a fire extinguisher.

The suspect then fled on foot from the scene. The second incident took place close by and involved a 66-year-old man being sprayed by a fire hydrant before being punched.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).