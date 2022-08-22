ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Man pleads guilty to shooting at ex-girlfriend at Chula Vista in-home daycare

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for shooting at his ex-girlfriend in 2017 through a sliding glass door of her Chula Vista in-home daycare where she was watching seven children.

Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, also allegedly set fire to a garage door of the two-story house on Corte Condesa where the victim was caring for the children on Oct. 2, 2017.

Sepulveda is slated to be sentenced to a 21-year prison term. He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

According to Chula Vista police, Sepulveda and the woman broke up the night before the shooting. Around 3 p.m. the next day, he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home pounding on the door and demanding to be allowed in.

When that didn't work, Sepulveda set a side garage door on fire, letting it smolder as he went to the backyard of the home, Chula Vista police said at the time. The estranged couple spotted each other through the sliding glass door, and the woman yelled at him to leave.

Sepulveda then shot at her, but the woman was not hit, Chula Vista police said. The woman then led the children — ranging from 1 to 8 years old — to a bathroom.

Locking the children in the bathroom, the woman fetched a gun inside the home and ran toward Sepulveda as he broke into the house through the sliding glass door, police said at the time. When she saw him advance toward her, the woman fired what police called a warning round to keep him away.

Within moments, officers arrived, surrounded the house and took the man into custody without further struggle, police said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Related
police1.com

Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
