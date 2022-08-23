ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.50

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.50)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

