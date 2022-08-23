ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
yourcommunitypaper.com

Comings and Growings (College Park, September 2022)

The Ambassador Hotel project is one step closer to getting started. One Stop Housing received approval from the City to begin construction on converting the hotel to affordable housing units. The Orlando City Council will discuss providing a development grant at an upcoming council meeting. It’s the one-year anniversary for...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
Reason.com

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando lifts minimum parking requirements for parts of downtown

The City of Orlando has passed a measure to waive minimum parking requirements for new building developments in the city. The decision comes amid a wave of similar ordinances passed in cities across the country as advocates for affordable housing push municipalities to prioritize investment in residential properties over parking.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Garden Theatre Board of Directors issues update

The Garden Theatre’s Board of Directors released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made...
WINTER GARDEN, FL

