Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
‘It’s really too hot’: Ocoee High students say classrooms went without AC for days
OCOEE, Fla. — Students at Ocoee High School claim several of their classrooms have not had working air conditioning for days. The school district said as of Thursday the issue had been fixed, but not before hundreds of comments flooded social media complaining about the lack of AC. >>>...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (College Park, September 2022)
The Ambassador Hotel project is one step closer to getting started. One Stop Housing received approval from the City to begin construction on converting the hotel to affordable housing units. The Orlando City Council will discuss providing a development grant at an upcoming council meeting. It’s the one-year anniversary for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Absolutely incredible’: Local borrowers, financial experts respond to student loan forgiveness
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden revealed details of his student loan forgiveness plan, which will result in millions of people having their debt cut significantly. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For students who took out a loan and now earn less than $125,000...
mynews13.com
Last, but not least on Orange County’s ballot: The millage question
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --- This primary election day, Orange County Public School District leaders hope voters won’t skip over the final question on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county's one-mill property tax, which currently equates to about $20 per month for the average homeowner. What You...
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
Seminole County parents struggle to find open, affordable child care programs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Working parents know the struggle. Finding a place for your child to go after school can be tough; and lately, it’s been an even harder task. Yvette Hartsfield is the director of Kidzone and Beyond, which provides before and after care for Seminole County Public Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
WESH
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
mynews13.com
Orlando lifts minimum parking requirements for parts of downtown
The City of Orlando has passed a measure to waive minimum parking requirements for new building developments in the city. The decision comes amid a wave of similar ordinances passed in cities across the country as advocates for affordable housing push municipalities to prioritize investment in residential properties over parking.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Reminds Cape Canaveral Hospital and Medical Office Building Visitors of Monday’s Expected Traffic Delays
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Health First would like to remind patients, customers and visitors who plan to visit Cape Canaveral Hospital or the Medical Office Building of expected traffic congestion in the area on Monday. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the Cape Canaveral area between 5 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
fox35orlando.com
Flight attendants to rally at Sanford airport demanding more safety against unruly passengers
SANFORD, Fla. - Flight attendants are fed up with bad behavior on flights and they're spreading the message one airport at a time. Some flight attendants will be rallying at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Thursday for the ‘Assault Won’t Fly' campaign. Workers want Congress to get involved to make their jobs safer.
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
orangeobserver.com
Garden Theatre Board of Directors issues update
The Garden Theatre’s Board of Directors released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made...
fox13news.com
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
franchising.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Hatches in Florida with Fourth 20-Unit Regional Development Deal
Entrepreneurial Family Makes Big Growth Moves, Expanding Brand into the Sunshine State. August 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As...
Second Harvest Food Bank seeking hundreds of volunteers to meet growing demand
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is looking for hundreds of volunteers to help meet the growing demand from the community. The organization said inflation and rising rent prices are causing more and more families to reach out for help. That means the food bank needs more help to meet the need.
Comments / 1