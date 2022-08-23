ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Education
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
Natrona County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Wyoming Community Theater Coalition hosting first-ever conference in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Community Theater Coalition will be hosting its first conference Sept. 17–18 in Casper. The conference will give people the chance to meet with others interested in community theater from around the state, the Casper Theater Co. said in a press release Wednesday. The conference will feature round-table discussions on the following topics related to community theaters:
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Library#Classroom#K12#Ncsd#Capital Projects Fund#Hvac
oilcity.news

Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time

CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse

CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin)

Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin): June 27, 1961 – July 18, 2022. Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin), 61, Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Casper. Lisa had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Her battle was cut short due to COVID-19. Lisa’s daughter Amy provided the care Lisa required to pass away in her own home.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy