MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Big Sky Bonus
02-08-16-29, Bonus: 14
(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine; Bonus: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $3,786
Lotto America
16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
