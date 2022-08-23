ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Big Sky Bonus

02-08-16-29, Bonus: 14

(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine; Bonus: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $3,786

Lotto America

16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Lucky For Life

06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Powerball

12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

