What to stream this weekend: 'Samaritan,' 'Me Time,' 'See'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's next superhero film Samaritan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the final season of See will begin streaming on Apple TV+, the MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast and the second episode of House of the Dragon is coming to HBO Max. Here...
Where to Watch and Stream An Almost Perfect Country Free Online
Cast: Fabio Volo Silvio Orlando Carlo Buccirosso Nando Paone Miriam Leone. Pietramezzana, a remote village in the Lucan Dolomites, is likely to disappear. Its inhabitants, led by the volcanic Dominic do not give up and, believing that the opening of a factory may be the solution to all their troubles, they want to make sure that the project is successful ...
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. click to enlarge. + 3. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game...
Where to Watch and Stream Chronicles of the Ghostly Tribe Free Online
Cast: Yao Chen Mark Chao Rhydian Vaughan Jerry Lee Tang Yan. In 1979, a young soldier is working in China's snowcapped mountains when an explosion reveals bizarre fossils hidden deep in the mountain caverns. What they discover next will change his life and human history forever. Is Chronicles of the...
Where to Watch and Stream Perdiamoci di vista Free Online
Cast: Carlo Verdone Asia Argento Aldo Maccione Anita Bartolucci Angelo Bernabucci. Comic tale of a cynical TV star's slow-combustion romance with a young paraplegic. Perdiamoci di vista is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch and Stream Mannequin Two: On the Move Free Online
Cast: Kristy Swanson William Ragsdale Meshach Taylor Terry Kiser Stuart Pankin. Although Jason works as a department store clerk, he is also a reincarnated prince. Long ago, his beloved Jessie was snatched away from him by an evil wizard who used his powers to transform her into wooden statue. Now Jessie is in Jason's department store as a mannequin. When he encounters her, she awakens from her thousand-year sleep. They quickly revive their romance, but the evil wizard has been reincarnated as well, and he's up to no good.
Where to Watch and Stream Return from Witch Mountain Free Online
Cast: Bette Davis Christopher Lee Kim Richards Ike Eisenmann Jack Soo. Tony and Tia are other-worldly twins endowed with telekinesis. When their Uncle Bene drops them off in Los Angeles for an earthbound vacation, a display of their supernatural skill catches the eye of the nefarious Dr. Gannon and his partner in crime, Letha, who see rich possibilities in harnessing the children's gifts. They kidnap Tony, and Tia gives chase only to find Gannon is using her brother's powers against her.
Where to Watch and Stream What's New Pussycat? Free Online
Cast: Peter Sellers Peter O'Toole Romy Schneider Capucine Paula Prentiss. A playboy who refuses to give up his hedonistic lifestyle to settle down and marry his true love seeks help from a demented psychoanalyst who is having romantic problems of his own. Is What's New Pussycat? on Netflix?. What's New...
Where to Watch and Stream Plunkett & MacLeane Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Plunkett & MacLeane right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Jonny Lee Miller Robert Carlyle Liv Tyler Ken Stott Michael Gambon. Will Plunkett and Captain James Macleane, two men from different ends of the social spectrum in 18th-century England, enter a gentlemen's agreement: They decide to rid the aristocrats of their belongings. With Plunkett's criminal know-how and Macleane's social connections, they team up to be soon known as "The Gentlemen Highwaymen". But when one day these gentlemen hold up Lord Chief Justice Gibson's coach, Macleane instantly falls in love with his beautiful and cunning niece, Lady Rebecca Gibson. Unfortunately, Thief Taker General Chance, who also is quite fond of Rebecca, is getting closer and closer to getting both.
Where to Watch and Stream Werewolf: The Beast Among Us Free Online
Cast: Ed Quinn Guy Wilson Stephen Rea Rachel DiPillo Adam Croasdell. Set in a 19th century village, a young man studying under a local doctor joins a team of hunters on the trail of a wolf-like creature. Is Werewolf: The Beast Among Us on Netflix?. Werewolf: The Beast Among Us...
Where to Watch and Stream L'agenzia dei bugiardi Free Online
Cast: Giampaolo Morelli Massimo Ghini Alessandra Mastronardi Paolo Ruffini Carla Signoris. Fred is the head of an agency that creates alibi for cheating people until Clio, daughter of one his client, falls in love with him. Is L'agenzia dei bugiardi on Netflix?. L'agenzia dei bugiardi never made it to Netflix,...
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester Board Disney+ Series ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester (pictured above, left-to-right) have boarded upcoming Disney+ series “The Ballad of Renegade Nell,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The Lookout Point production, which is written and exec produced by “Gentleman Jack” writer Sally Wainwright, is an upcoming eight-part adventure and fantasy series about an 18th century young woman who finds herself unwittingly becoming the most famous highwaywoman in the country. “Derry Girls” star Harland will play the quick-witted and courageous Nell, who ends up on an extraordinary adventure after she is framed for murder – a twist of fate that has far bigger consequences than...
Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans
Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe
We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
