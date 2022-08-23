ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was...
SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...

