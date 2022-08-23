Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Update: Former Lincoln County sheriff didn't take son to hospital after DUI crash in attempt to cover up
Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance on Wednesday. He reportedly didn't take his son to the hospital after a DUI crash.
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
'What were you thinking?' | Former Lincoln County sheriff didn't take son to hospital after DUI crash in attempt to cover up
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son's alleged drinking and driving incident from last year. Mager's son was involved in a vehicle rollover near the Creston intersection at approximately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Lincoln County corrections deputy suffered broken arm as two inmates attempted escape
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lincoln County corrections deputy was left with a broken arm after two inmates rushed him before continuing on a violent spree through the jail. The two convicts, including Cody Magruder, attacked the guard as he made his rounds Monday night around 8 p.m. After breaking...
KHQ Right Now
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Troopers responding to motorcycle crash, fire on I-90 westbound near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle crash and fire on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. Right now, the inside two westbound lanes are blocked and one lane eastbound. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back...
Suspect in serious condition after being shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 7...
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County Sheriff's Office attempts to locate missing person
Stevens County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing man near Wilbur or Colville. Trevor Bresnahan has been missing since Aug. 17. More information can be found here.
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
KHQ Right Now
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
KHQ Right Now
A deputy is on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. Two deputies responded to information that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was at Lyons Self Storage in northeast Spokane.
Comments / 1